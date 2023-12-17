Mexico (2-2) Colombia: result and the best of the friendly match | VIDEO | SPORTS-TOTAL

#Mexico #Colombia #result #friendly #match #VIDEO #SPORTSTOTAL

The Colombian soccer team beat its Mexican counterpart 3-2 on Saturday in a friendly match played at the Memorial Coliseum stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Omar Govea, at minute 40, and Guillermo Martínez, at minute 50, put Tri ahead, but Andrés Reyes, at minute 55, Roger Martínez, at minute 69, and Carlos Gómez, at 90+2, gave the South American team the victory.

WHEN DO THEY PLAY MEXICO VS. COLOMBIA

The friendly duel between the Mexican and Colombian national teams will be played this Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the United Airlines Field at the Memorial Coliseum.

WHAT TIME DO THEY PLAY MEXICO VS. COLOMBIA

The match between Mexico and Colombia is scheduled to be played starting at 7:00 p.m. (Peruvian time). We leave you the schedules of other countries so you don’t miss this important match.

Mexico: 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:00 p.m.

Chile: 9:00 p.m.

Argentina: 9:00 p.m.

Paradise: 9:00 pm

Uruguay: 9:00 p.m.

Brazil: 9pm

ON WHICH CHANNELS TO WATCH MEXICO VS. COLOMBIA

The friendly match between Mexico and Colombia will be broadcast on the signals of TUDN, Canal 5 and Azteca 7 for all of Mexico, while for Colombia, the signal enabled to broadcast the match is Gol Caracol TV. Also, you can follow the minute by minute on the DT El Comercio website.

WHERE TO SEE MEXICO VS. COLOMBIA

In order to watch the online broadcast of the friendly match between Mexico and Colombia you will have to create an account in TUDN APP or Gol Caracol.

HISTORY, MEXICO VS. COLOMBIA

2001 | Copa América Final: Colombia 1-0 Mexico

2001 | Friendly: Colombia 3-2 Mexico

2002 | Friendly: Colombia 1-2 Mexico

2003 | Friendly: Colombia 0-0 Mexico

2005 | Gold Cup Quarterfinals: Colombia 2-1 Mexico

2005 | Friendly: Colombia 1-1 Mexico

2007 | Friendly: Colombia 1-0 Mexico

2009 | Friendly: Colombia 2-1 Mexico

2010 | Friendly: Colombia 0-1 Mexico

2012 | Friendly: Colombia 2-0 Mexico

2022 | Friendly: Mexico 2-3 Colombia

CALLED COLOMBIA NATIONAL TEAM

Goalkeepers: Alejandro Rodriguez (Sports Cali) – Alvaro Montero (Millionaires) – David Ospina (Al-Nassr)

Defenders: Andrés Reyes (NY Red Bull) – Brayan Vera (Real Salt Lake) – Devan Tanton (Fulham) – Jimer Fory (Dep. Pereira) – Henry Mosquera (RB Bragantino) – Juan David Mosquera (Portalnd Timbers) – Samuel Velásquez ( National Atl.)

Midfielders: David Mackalister Silva (Millonarios) – Daniel Cataño (Millonarios) – Jorman Campuzano (Boca Juniors) – Sebastián Gómez (Coritiba) – Ian Poveda (Leeds United) – Jader Quiñones (América de Cali)

Forwards: Carlos Andrés Gomez (Real Salt Lake) – Diber Cambindo (Cruz Azul) – Mateo Cassierra (Zenit) – Juan Camilo Hernández (Columbus Crew)

MEXICO SELECTION CALLED

Goalies: Julio Gonzalez – Antonio Rodriguez

Defense: Alexis Peña – Brian García – Jesús Orozco – Luis Olivas – Omar Campos – Rafael Fernández – Ricardo Chávez – Rodrigo Huescas

Flyers: Alfonso González – Andrés Montaño – Erik Lira – Dieter Villapando – Jordi Cortizo – Juan Domínguez – Omar Govea – Rodrigo López

Forwards: Bryan González – César Huerta – Edgar López – Guillermo Martínez

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Mexico vs. Colombia for friendly match

According to the criteria of

Know more