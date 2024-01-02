Mexico must comply with the production of the “Patria” vaccine – El Heraldo de Chiapas

#Mexico #comply #production #Patria #vaccine #Heraldo #Chiapas

Legislator Isidro Ovando Medina, representative of Tapachula and with 20 years of experience in academia, urges the Mexican government to fulfill its promise to produce the “Patria” vaccine against Covid-19. Although he recognizes that the delay in the launch may be due to the need to comply with international guidelines and standards, the deputy is confident that Mexico can offer an effective and safe vaccine for its citizens.

Ovando Medina highlights the particularity of the “Patria” vaccine, which is based on traditional vaccine technology, using part of the pathogenic organism, that is, the Sars Cov2 virus. Despite being one of the oldest methodologies, the legislator maintains that these vaccines are effective and have proven effective over time.

The Morena legislator points out that the vaccines currently in use are new generation, technologically advanced and, although safer, could be less effective compared to traditional ones. He expresses confidence that the government, through the National Council of Science and Technology, will take all necessary precautions before releasing the “Patria” vaccine.

Ovando Medina emphasizes the importance of having one’s own vaccine, especially given the reality that Covid-19 seems to be here to stay for many years, perhaps indefinitely. He insists that the current delay in the production project should not be interpreted as a cancellation, but as a measure to ensure the quality and safety of the final product.

In relation to the budget for science in Mexico, the deputy mentions that although there has not been a significant increase, the resource is being redirected towards more priority areas, such as the training of human resources and research projects. This approach, according to Ovando Medina, will contribute to achieving the objectives without compromising the quality and safety in the production of the “Patria” vaccine.