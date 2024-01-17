Mexico promotes the proper use of drugs in veterinary medicine – News

#Mexico #promotes #proper #drugs #veterinary #medicine #News

Within the framework of the celebration of World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week (AMR), the Secretariat of Agriculture and Rural Development recognized the importance of food safety and the proper use of drugs in veterinary medicine, such as strategic axes to attack this global problem.

Agriculture strengthened its strategy for AMR surveillance, which is aligned with the recommendations of the World Health Organizations (WHO), the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Animal Health Organization (WHOSA) and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), under the One Health concept.

Thus, starting in 2023, Senasica’s actions against AMR involve strengthening surveillance in the food chain to encourage veterinarians and producers to apply hygiene and sanitary measures to reduce the use of medications intended to combat infections in animals.

Also, in the area of ​​safety, Agriculture operates strategies to strengthen the production of foods free of microbiological contaminants, in order to prevent their dispersion in the environment and increase resistance to antimicrobials.

For the 2023 commemoration of World AMR Awareness Week, the National Agri-Food Health, Safety and Quality Service (Senasica) organized two virtual forums with international specialists, in coordination with the General Health Council.

With this designation, Mexico joined the United States, Costa Rica and Argentina, as the only countries on the continent that collaborate with the WHO on AMR and the only one in Latin America focused on the agri-food safety sector.

In accordance with the mission of the Network of Collaborating Centers for AMR Quality Surveillance and Evaluation, Mexico supports the countries of Central America, the Caribbean and South America to develop their capacities and implement AMR surveillance in the short and medium term. RAM throughout the region.

To date, the country has provided technical advice to Nicaragua, Cuba, Brazil and Ecuador for the implementation of whole genome sequencing protocols for bacteria that can cause diseases in humans.

January 12, 2024 | Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development | Mexico.