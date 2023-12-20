Miami Marlins ACQUIRED pitcher and REINFORCED for MLB 2024

#Miami #Marlins #ACQUIRED #pitcher #REINFORCED #MLB

The market of Major League Baseball He has no rest in December, moments ago the transaction of a player between National League teams was confirmed. The organization of Miami Marlins he acquired the services of a Latin pitcher to MLB 2024.

This Wednesday, December 20, 2023, through information from Christina De Nicola in the Red Social X, who covers the aquatic franchise, announced the details of the change. This is a young Dominican pitcher who was in the ranks of Pittsburgh Pirates until the aforementioned date.

Both teams operate under a low profile in the MLB offseason, however, they made pertinent moves. In recent weeks, the buccaneer management resolved several negotiations for the next harvest. Even so, in the exchange they carried out, the novena based on Florida obtained greater benefit.

Miami Marlins added Dominican Roddery Muñoz for MLB 2024

The aquatic management agreed to a change for the dominican pitcher Roddery Muñoz, in exchange for a sum of money. Five days ago, the Pittsburgh Pirates placed the Santo Domingo native on assignment to make room for their new signings, Rowdy Tellez and Edward Olivares.

You may be interested in: ATTENTION New York: Report SHOWN INTEREST in All-Star pitcher

In that same sense, it is made known that Miami Marlins put pitcher Ryan Jansen on assignment. In this way, they opened a quota for Roddery Muñoz which will possibly premiere in MLB 2024.

During 2023, he was in the Minor Leagues with the Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals. He excelled in 34 games, recording four wins and six losses, leaving an ERA of 5.42 with a WHIP of 1.48. He went 78 innings, where he allowed 70 hits and allowed 47 earned runs. Additionally, he fanned 81 opponents and walked 53.

Between 2022 and 2023, it was adjusted a little more in the Minors and had more playing time. However, he did not fully establish himself, hence his move through various organizations in his senior year. After his arrival at Miami Marlinsit is interesting to note that he is a fresh arm and that he would have important value in the franchise, since in recent years the Latinos have gained trust in the team.

The Aquatics advanced to the playoffs in 2023 thanks to the enthusiasm and perseverance of their players. Taking this into account, optimism for the upcoming campaign would also bring greater satisfaction and forcefulness from spring training, so that they can consolidate another good season.