Miami Marlins completed MILLIONAIRE SIGNING with Luis Cova

#Miami #Marlins #completed #MILLIONAIRE #SIGNING #Luis #Cova

Miami Marlins signed several Venezuelan prospects. This Monday, January 15, the international signing period corresponding to 2024 opened. Some of the main available players already had agreed deals with the organizations.

In the case of Miami Marlins The most well-known and media-friendly was that of Luis Cova. The Venezuelan outfielder reached an agreement for 1.4 million dollars. That was the largest bonus offered by the Florida franchise.

Miami It had 6.52 million available to bid among all its firms. The period ends on December 15.

Technical details of Luis Cova, new Miami Marlins prospect

According to MLB Pipeline, Cave He is among the best pure athletes in this category. The muscular infielder-turned-outfielder initially showed up as a shortstop, but he was no better than the rest. Therefore, he moved into the outfield and improved as a prospect.

Despite being relatively new to the position, Cave demonstrated solid range while playing center field. In general, he sees the ball well, has good instincts and stands out for his arm strength. Scouts praise his knowledge of the game.

In the batter’s box, he’s quick to the ball, and while his swing isn’t aesthetically appealing, it works well and hits hard. He is a mature and serious prospect.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: To New York: Son of Vladimir Guerrero signed for more than 100 thousand

The adition of Miami Marlins to their farms was not limited to Luis Cova. Furthermore, the MLB official site confirmed the arrival of the outfielder Jose Castrothe right pitcher Joseph Paulino and the catcher Kevin Robledo. Of these three, the gardener got the biggest bonus, 450 thousand dollars.

Francys Romero also reported that five other Venezuelan prospects reached Miami. Abraham Hernández (250 thousand bonus), Eiver Mosquera (150 thousand), Carlos Ochoa (150 thousand), Jofreider Torrealba (50 thousand) y Maikel Rodriguez (20,000) They joined the Marlins.