Miami Marlins SIGNED Venezuelan catcher for 2024

#Miami #Marlins #SIGNED #Venezuelan #catcher

Movements continue in the open market of Major League Baseball and with great success, Latin baseball players signed contracts for the upcoming harvest. Moments ago, a new acquisition by Miami Marlins.

After a quite relevant year for the aquatic franchise, The team management took the responsibility to add pieces in the middle of the offseason. Likewise, after the deadline to ratify players, they continued to intend to be competitive in 2024.

Daniel AlvarezVenezuelan journalist, reported on the new hiring of the Miami Marlins for MLB 2024. On the afternoon of Thursday, January 18, 2024, this scoop was announced.

Miami Marlins signed Venezuelan catcher

For a contract of Minor Leaguesthe Florida-based organization agreed with the Venezuelan catcher Johnny Pereda. Likewise, the player received an invitation to the next spring training.

You may be interested in: MARKET OPENED: Miami Marlins offers Luis Arráez

In 2013, the Chicago Cubs agreed with the Latin baseball player until 2020, when they traded him to the Boston Red Sox. Later, he joined the ranks of the San Francisco Giants and ended up with the Cincinnati Reds in 2023, the year in which he chose to be a free agent and try his luck in the market.

During all this time, Johnny Pereda remained in the system Minor Leagues with all these organizations. Uninterruptedly, he rose from Rookie to Triple A. The Venezuelan maintained relevant numbers throughout his internship for Minor League Baseball.

In 682 games he has accumulated 2,308 at-bats, registering 594 hits with 105 doubles, 5 triples and 25 home runs. Furthermore, on 254 occasions he stepped on the scoreboard and on 265 occasions he drove in runs. Likewise, he has 10 stolen bases in 14 attempts. He set the offensive line with an average of .257, on-base percentage of .344 and slugging percentage of .340.

You may be interested: AGREED with Reliever: Miami Marlins OPENED wallet in 2024

Significantly, this is a great guarantee for Johnny Pereda and his possible arrival to the big top. Right now, with this agreement he would have a notable place at the Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Pereda, is part of the Caracas Lions in the winter ball of his native country. In 2023, he was present in 31 games, recording a batting average of .296, on-base percentage of .453 and slugging percentage of .346.