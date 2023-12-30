#Miami #Messi #brings #millions #neighbors

Miami: Messi brings in millions for his neighbors

Lionel Messi plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer and has also lived in Florida since the move. Even his neighbors benefit from this.

Messi’s presence alone is worth millions.

The superstar’s neighbors noticed this.

The housing value has increased.

In June, Messi left Europe and moved to Inter Miami, David Beckham’s club. He and his family moved into a house in Fort Lauderdale. The luxury property is located in a so-called “gated community”, i.e. a shielded residential area, is said to have cost a reported ten million francs and is 10,500 square meters in size. The house has ten bedrooms, a swimming pool and a dock for boats.

However, the Argentine’s neighbors also benefit from Messi’s arrival, as the American Patrick Bet-David, entrepreneur and author, told “Vlad TV”. The 36-year-old is triggering a real real estate boom in Fort Lauderdale. The houses in the immediate vicinity of Messi are particularly sought after.

Is the real estate industry bursting?

«So far, based on today’s prices, I have earned 25 million dollars (a good 23 million francs) from my house. Messi moved in right next to me. Now everyone wants to live with us,” said the entrepreneur. To do this, however, Beth-David would have to sell his property. “There is only one way in or out, it is very safe and very well guarded. Now Messi lives with us and suddenly everyone comes by boat and wants to see our houses. But we’re doing well,” added the US entrepreneur.

It is quite possible that the real estate bubble will burst if Messi leaves Inter Miami again. His contract runs until 2025. Rumors that the Argentine could be part of the Argentine team again at the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada continue. At the end of January, Inter Miami will start preparing for the new MLS season.

