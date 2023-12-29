MICC sheds light on spoiled rice

The regional director of industrialization, trade and consumption Boeny, Mbolanirina Nadia Lambo

The rumor had already been hovering in the town of Mahajanga for a month, but it gained greater momentum by circulating on the web. Local authorities had to react quickly.

The regional directorate of Industrialization, Trade and Consumption (DRICC) Boeny formally denied the information according to which fifty containers of spoiled rice, already certified as unfit for consumption by the supervisory ministry, had been placed on the market, with the sole authorization to be used as fertilizer. The rumor suggested the involvement of state officials in this affair.

These fifty containers of spoiled rice do indeed exist, but “they were first seized and sealed at Mahajanga customs before being sent to the Ex-Vima Sotema company depot, after having obtained certificates of non-consumability of the supervisory ministry”, according to the explanations of the regional director of Industrialization, trade and consumption Boeny, Mbolanirina Nadia Lambo. The authorizations also indicated that these rice shipments were intended exclusively to be used as fertilizer, after grinding operations entrusted to the company that owns the warehouse.

The Director General of Trade and Consumption, Isidore Razanakoto, explained that in addition to those intended to be used as fertilizer and packaged in new bags, “part of this stock of rice will be buried. Due to the harmful effects of these goods on health and the environment, the local authorities of Mahajanga have decided to move them outside the customs warehouses. The spoiled rice stored in the Ex-Vima Sotema company is therefore not intended to be marketed. “No other authorization has been obtained apart from the certificate mentioned, and the goods cannot even leave the storage area, and require movement certificates from the ministry otherwise,” confirmed Mbolanirina Nadia Lambo.

Express authorization

The director also noted that since the arrival of these rice containers at the port, all control operations and the necessary procedures have been carried out in collaboration with the local authorities of Mahajanga. Later, a brigade from the DRICC Boeny supervised and closely monitored the crushing operations. According to information, these operations have been suspended and the warehouses closed and sealed for several days.

Furthermore, DRICC Boeny also denied the information according to which the company’s vehicles had transported milled rice. These vehicles were searched, and no trace of rice ready for sale on the market was found. The DRICC reassured consumers that this rice remains unfit for consumption, and any new action in the Ex-Vima Sotema warehouse will require express authorization from the authorities.

An investigation has been opened to clarify the sources of this disinformation, and individuals have already been arrested in connection with this affair. Gabin, president of the Consumer Protection Association of the Boeny region, present during the DRICC’s interventions, however invites consumers to report any suspicion of fraud concerning food products.

