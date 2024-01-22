Michael and Zulaika from HMMIK live in a house full of mold: ‘sick all winter’ | RTL Boulevard

In the latest episode of ‘Help, My Husband Is Handyman!’ we see how Michael and Zulaika have been living in a handyman house for two years that urgently needs to be renovated. The farmhouse where the couple is staying is full of mold. In fact, the problem is so great that it becomes dangerous for the health of themselves and their children. John Williams (54) and his handyman team come to the family’s aid.

“He begged for this.”

Two years ago, Michael and Zulaika bought a farm in Emmer-Compascuum, a village in the municipality of Emmen. Unfortunately, the beautiful building appears to be full of damp spots and mold. Michael promises to tackle the cottage immediately and also realize the bedrooms, because they are not there yet.

But then he receives the heartbreaking news that his father has died and that the cremation took place without him. “He had a very good relationship with his father and was not able to say goodbye,” Zulaika said. Naturally, the blow hits Michael hard. As a result, he can no longer concentrate on the planned renovation.

Upon entering, John initially doesn’t notice the problem, but when Zulaika takes him to the bedroom he is shocked: “You really smell the mold. This is a really intense smell.” The fungi lead to health problems for both Zulaika and the children: asthma, shortness of breath and skin rashes. “The children and I are sick throughout the winter period. There is no heating; the radiators do not work,” says Zulaika.

Michael decides to accept the help of John and his team and so the job can begin. Not only is the mold problem solved, the colorful collection of items is also tackled. John agrees with Michael that three-quarters of the belongings will be removed from the house. A large part of the items are affected by the fungi and it would also greatly reduce the amount of mess in the house.

The renovation is good for Michael: “That unrest is finally getting its own place.” But it also hurts him a lot that he has made such a mess of things in recent years. “The fact that I have not been able to take care of that myself is not how it should be done. I can renovate my house, prepare cars for MOT, overhaul dirt bikes… I can do everything.” Then John discovers something strange: a large shed full of stuff. He sees a solution there for the heating problem that Michael is dealing with: if Michael and Zulaika sell the things, they can use the money to pay their heating costs. John even managed to find a buyer who can look at the value of the items.

Michael and Zulaika are on a pink cloud when they see the end result of their renovated home. In particular, the new bedroom for their son makes them shine from ear to ear. “He begged for this,” Zulaika beams.

When John returns a few months later, he is stunned. Michael has clearly done his best and the rooms are mold-free, neat and beautiful. Michael is happy that the handyman team encouraged him to continue: “It’s not a kick in the ass, but a push.” And John is incredibly proud of him: “He’s unstoppable!”

Help my husband is a handyman! see you every Monday at 8:30 PM on RTL 4.

