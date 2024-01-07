Michael from GTA V is tired of people labeling Grand Theft Auto VI as woke

Ned Luke, the actor who plays Michael in Grand Theft Auto V, has fired back at gamers who have said Grand Theft Auto VI has become “woke” following the release of the game’s first trailer last month.
“You get a lot of these clowns here saying, ‘Rockstar wake up, they’re joining in on the wokeness of the world’. First of all, there have been other female leads in the past, but obviously not in something as big as this,” Luke told IGN.
“GTA 6 is going to be the biggest game ever. She looks like a bada** to me. That last scene where they invade, she just looked like a bada**. And what was cool was that she took the lead. She kicked the door open and then Jason was back. So I don’t know if you read that because she’ll be the big time and he’ll be with her or what.”

Lucia wasn’t the only source of hate from gamers. As is always the case when a minority community is represented, people immediately pointed out ideas of white replacement, as if the male lead in the game is not a white man. It’s all reactionary stuff, and to be honest, it’s best to just ignore rather than get swept up in the steaming toxic waste.

