Michael Schumacher’s best friend released a sad phrase about the former driver’s health

#Michael #Schumachers #friend #released #sad #phrase #drivers #health

December 29 will mark 10 years since the ski accident that Michael Schumacher suffered in the alpine resort of Méribel, in France. Since that episode, the former Formula 1 champion’s health has remained completely secretive. One of the few people who can see and visit him, in addition to the family, is his former Ferrari boss, Jean Todt, who told some details about the German’s health.

By: TN

“Michael is here, so I don’t miss him. He’s just not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him. His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say,” the Frenchman launched in L’Equipe. And he added: Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. Is he no longer the Michael we met in Formula 1?

What Michael Schumacher’s lawyer said about his health

Felix Damm, Schumacher’s lawyer, signed that the possibility of publishing a final report on Michael’s health was being considered. “I understand that Schumacher’s fans want to know more about his condition, but I also believe that his personal protection is necessary,” he said.

You can read the full note at TN