Michaela: How are you going to let Sirakov score 4 goals for you, what kind of defender are you? You kill him and that’s…

Former CSKA defender Georgi Iliev told BNT interesting things about the past of the “armymen” and went back in time, recalling big derbies with Levski in the 80s.

“I’m from Bankya, and in my time there we only had one pool and one playground, so it was either swimming or football. We didn’t have much entertainment, and that’s why we probably focused on sports, through which we also had the opportunity to get out of Bankya and let’s come to Sofia. It so happened that we played a game against Septemvri (a.k.a. CSKA “September flag”), in which we won 2:1 and after a month I was invited to tryouts with them. We played a slag, but we were all united by the dream of reaching the “People’s Army” (a.k.a. “Bulgarian Army”),” recalls Michaela.

In the beginning, it was difficult for Iliev to establish himself in the CSKA team, and at the age of 21, he received a serious injury that almost ended his career. After his injury, the defender briefly led the Sliven team before returning to the “Bulgarian Army” in 1980, where he became one of the main figures in the team’s defense.

With the “Reds” team, the defender became a three-time champion of Bulgaria (1980/81, 1981/82 and 1982/83), and also won the Bulgarian Cup in the 1982/83 season. In addition, Georgi Iliev played for CSKA in the landmark successes in Europe over the European champions Nottingham Forest and Liverpool, as well as the removal of teams such as Real Sociedad and Monaco.

“I remember that we were at a camp in Primorsko, when Paro Nikodimov told us: “What can you lose from the match against European champions? “We all dreamed of these matches and we were very seriously prepared. Physically, we were not inferior to the European teams in any way, which was very important,” says Georgi Iliev.

“There is nothing better than beating and being congratulated for being a champion. It’s the sweetest thing. Levski congratulating you like that is even sweeter – you comment with your colleagues, you express sympathy to them that they have suffered for so many years first. Nasko and Borimirov then and they did it with CSKA when they beat us with 6-7 goals each. Can Nasko score four goals? What kind of defender are you? We lost to Levski with seven goals… Kill that Nasko, whatever he is, and he’s my brother, I love him very much, but he can’t score four goals for me and make fun of me in the stadium.

One year we beat Levski with penalties, Paro let me shoot a penalty. He didn’t give us defenders to beat. Then he gave it to me and I put it on Bobi Mihailov. I was happy to put it in him. Paro shouts: “That’s it, once is enough in your career”. I shout: “You have to give me until I drop”. But you can’t hurt yourself. Radi Zdravkov, Plamen Markov, Tsetso Yonchev – penalty takers, you can’t touch them. I only got hold of it once and did my job,” Georgi Iliev told BNT.