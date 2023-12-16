Michel Wuyts in conversation with Rik Van Looy, almost 90: “It is a shame that Van Aert drives in the wrong team” | Cycling

#Michel #Wuyts #conversation #Rik #Van #Looy #shame #Van #Aert #drives #wrong #team #Cycling

He turns 90 on Wednesday. And an exuberant folk festival will erupt in his Herentals. That will be fun for ‘Emperor’ Rik Van Looy. In anticipation, we will be singing our praises to the brave birthday boy and, together with resident columnist and admirer Michel Wuyts, we will treat him to a culinary taster, seasoned with delicious anecdotes. “What a phenomenal long-term memory you have, Rik!” “Oh well, I have nothing else to do, yum.”

Joeri De Knop 16-12-23, 13:22 Last update: 13:58

