Michèle Rakotoson presents her work abroad

Michèle Rakotoson is the winner of the Orange Africa Book Prize (POLA) 2023.

The eminent Malagasy writer Michèle Rakotoson, a true ambassador of Malagasy literature, is preparing for an international tour to present her remarkable work “Ambatomanga, silence and pain”, published by L’Atelier des Nomades in 2021. This work has given her worth being crowned Laureate of the Orange Africa Book Prize (POLA) 2023. The kickoff of this literary adventure will be given on February 16 at the Atlantide Festival in Nantes, where Michèle Rakotoson will proudly represent Madagascar.

His tour will continue during the literary season in Mali, as well as in other international literary events such as the Biennale of French-speaking literature in St-Médard-en-Jalles, from March 13 to 15, and the African Book Fair in Paris, March 16 to 17. “This tour will be extraordinary and will offer the opportunity to meet eminent international writers, as well as festival-goers, publishers, booksellers, associations, journalists, and many other actors in the literary field,” she shares.

Historical work

“This adventure will begin in February and end in April, thus contributing to the promotion of Malagasy literature internationally. This is a crucial step to integrate Malagasy literature into the international network,” she explains. His book “Ambatomanga, silence and pain” depicts the history of the occupation and colonial conquest of Madagascar in the 19th century by France, as well as the resistance to this imperialist enterprise, marked by war and exile. of the sovereign of the island, Queen Ranavalona III. After the defeat of France in 1845, a new war began in 1895, marking a significant turning point in Malagasy history.

Nicole Rafalimananjara