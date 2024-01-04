Michelle’s parents seek justice- Mishel Shaji

#Michelles #parents #seek #justice #Mishel #Shaji

Birth ∙ CA student Michelle’s parents have filed a complaint with the Chief Minister demanding that those behind the mysterious death of Michelle Shaji be brought out and the culprits be punished. The complaint was filed in the Navakerala meeting held at Piravam Mandal on 1st of this month. The complaint also demands action against the police officers who tried to turn her daughter’s death into suicide.

Michelle’s dead body was found on March 6, 2017 in Kochi Bay. From the beginning, the local police was adamant that it was a suicide. The case was handed over to the Crime Branch after the family members and Karma Samiti raised a complaint during the investigation. However, the complaint states that no investigation report or reply to the requested matters has been provided except that the daughter’s death was suicide.

Michelle’s father Shaji told ‘Manorama Online’ that the complaint was filed again because we need to ask for justice and have faith that justice will be done someday. The police are trying to make Michelle’s death a suicide because of strong political involvement. From the first day, the police have received precise instructions from the top. Shaji said that it is only a belief that they will get justice in the case that they have kept.

∙ The actor’s son is involved

Shaji says that despite filing a complaint at Ernakulam Women’s Police Station, Kasaba Police Station and Central Police Station on the night of March 5 when Michelle went missing, no action was taken. The police officers did not budge even after pleading with them to look at the tower location of her daughter’s mobile phone and find out where it is. The women police station officers avoided the case saying that it was not within their purview.

After hearing the entire complaint, the Kasaba police informed that they could not investigate after half an hour. When he finally reached the central police station, the reply was that he would investigate in the morning. Shaji said that when he was asked to come along to check the CCTV on the basis of the information that Michel Kalur had gone to the mosque, the officers told him to go alone and investigate. Finally at night we ourselves went to the church and checked the CCTV footage. The footage of Michelle reaching the church was also obtained. By that time it was twelve o’clock at night.

Even though I reached the police station at ten o’clock at night and lodged a complaint, the officials said that the complaint would be accepted only if the date was set for the next day. The police accepted the complaint after cutting the 5th date and changing it to the 6th. From the very beginning, there was high involvement in the case. Otherwise, the policemen will not do this with such courage. Shaji also alleges the involvement of an actor’s son in the case. Therefore, Shaji’s allegation is that the police are inactive because of political interference.

Dr. B. Umadatta’s findings

Shaji asks why the police are reluctant to present evidence and convince them if Michelle’s death was suicide. After a lot of fuss, we received the post-mortem report after ten to fifteen days. The police first told the story that Michelle jumped from the first Goshree Bridge. But when he asked how a person would die if he fell in a place without water, he changed the story.

Shaji said there was no sign of drowning in Michelle’s body. After one and a half hours after death, there are no signs of drowning. He was physically abused before his death. The late Dr. who was a forensic surgeon. These things have been clearly told by seeing B. Umadatta in person. Po was seen at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Umadatta had said that the finger marks on the elbows were caused when someone grabbed them from behind and they happened when they were alive. Shaji clarified that Umadatta correctly said that the cut on the lip and the attempts to pull the earring from the ear happened while he was alive. But the police is not ready to accept this. Shaji alleged that when we collect every piece of evidence, the police are eager to create evidence to destroy it. I was told by crime branch including DySP that salt eaters drink water. Shaji says that the hope is that justice will be done once.