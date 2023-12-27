Michiel Romeyn acknowledges that the infamous Sinterklaas skit ‘indeed went far’ | Stars

#Michiel #Romeyn #acknowledges #infamous #Sinterklaas #skit #Stars

Michiel Romeyn acknowledges that the famous Sinterklaas skit from the Debtors Creditors program ‘indeed went far’. But he still finds the 1995 scene “very funny.” The 68-year-old actor, known as part of the trio Jiskefet, said this in a long interview on NPO Radio 1 on Wednesday.

Debtors Creditors was a parody of office life that Jiskefet made for two seasons. The episodes followed the concerns of office clerks Edgar, Jos and Storm. In the episode in question, Sinterklaas (Hans Teeuwen) visits. Edgar (Kees Prins) is forced to go to the sulky good saint under the tabard to ‘make Sinterklaas happy’. His colleagues then take revenge by raping Sint. A few years ago, De Volkskrant included the sketch in the canon of the Best Jokes in the Netherlands.

Romeyn played the role of the uncompromising Storm in the series. The actor’s mother generally thought “everything he made was fine.” “But she didn’t think that scene with Sinterklaas was possible,” Romeyn said on NPO Radio 1. “I said: that’s not too bad, you can also prank Sinterklaas a bit.” That’s why Romeyn watched the scene again with his mother. “I understood a little bit what she meant at the time,” he now admits. “It does indeed go far. But it is also very funny.”

Text continues below Youtube video.

Regret

The comedian does not regret the sketch: “I think you can do anything.” The 68-year-old actor does regret “that we did not pay more attention to business at Jiskefet.” Romeyn states that the trio had too little insight into their financial affairs during the glory years: “I blame myself for not doing that, that was a blunder. Apparently you can be fooled as an artist when you are busy making something.”

Also Read:  Strong heat wave expected from Sunday to Tuesday with temperatures ranging between 36 and 47° C

Romeyn made Jiskefet together with Kees Prins and Herman Koch. Between 1990 and 2005, the men made almost two hundred episodes of the absurdist series. However, Romeyn does not see a comeback for the comedy trio happening, even though he has regularly advocated for it in recent years. “That is so far apart, at some point it will be ready,” he summarized on NPO Radio 1.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Live ticker for floods in Lower Saxony: Evacuation in Lilienthal | NDR.de – News
Live ticker for floods in Lower Saxony: Evacuation in Lilienthal | NDR.de – News
Posted on
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Horrifying data: Hundreds of fatalities in 24 hours of Israeli attacks on Gaza
Posted on
This is what the new Toyota Corolla will look like (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
This is what the new Toyota Corolla will look like (VIDEO) ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Posted on
Even 17 years after its release, the PS3 is surprisingly popular
Even 17 years after its release, the PS3 is surprisingly popular
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News