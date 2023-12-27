Michiel Romeyn acknowledges that the infamous Sinterklaas skit ‘indeed went far’ | Stars

#Michiel #Romeyn #acknowledges #infamous #Sinterklaas #skit #Stars

Michiel Romeyn acknowledges that the famous Sinterklaas skit from the Debtors Creditors program ‘indeed went far’. But he still finds the 1995 scene “very funny.” The 68-year-old actor, known as part of the trio Jiskefet, said this in a long interview on NPO Radio 1 on Wednesday.

Debtors Creditors was a parody of office life that Jiskefet made for two seasons. The episodes followed the concerns of office clerks Edgar, Jos and Storm. In the episode in question, Sinterklaas (Hans Teeuwen) visits. Edgar (Kees Prins) is forced to go to the sulky good saint under the tabard to ‘make Sinterklaas happy’. His colleagues then take revenge by raping Sint. A few years ago, De Volkskrant included the sketch in the canon of the Best Jokes in the Netherlands.

Romeyn played the role of the uncompromising Storm in the series. The actor’s mother generally thought “everything he made was fine.” “But she didn’t think that scene with Sinterklaas was possible,” Romeyn said on NPO Radio 1. “I said: that’s not too bad, you can also prank Sinterklaas a bit.” That’s why Romeyn watched the scene again with his mother. “I understood a little bit what she meant at the time,” he now admits. “It does indeed go far. But it is also very funny.”

The comedian does not regret the sketch: “I think you can do anything.” The 68-year-old actor does regret “that we did not pay more attention to business at Jiskefet.” Romeyn states that the trio had too little insight into their financial affairs during the glory years: “I blame myself for not doing that, that was a blunder. Apparently you can be fooled as an artist when you are busy making something.”

Romeyn made Jiskefet together with Kees Prins and Herman Koch. Between 1990 and 2005, the men made almost two hundred episodes of the absurdist series. However, Romeyn does not see a comeback for the comedy trio happening, even though he has regularly advocated for it in recent years. “That is so far apart, at some point it will be ready,” he summarized on NPO Radio 1.

