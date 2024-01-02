Michigan vs Alabama. Rose Bowl 2024: RESUMEN

#Michigan #Alabama #Rose #Bowl #RESUMEN

Two of the universities with the most history in college football will star in a semifinal of the NCAAF. Alabama Crimson Tide will face Michigan Wolverines at the 2024 Rose Bowl.

How do Michigan and Alabama get into the game?

Alabama is first in the Southeastern Conference in the West, with a record of 12 wins and one loss. His only loss was against the Texas Longhorns on September 9.

Latest results Alabama

Alabama 27-24 Georgia

Alabama 27-24 Auburn

Alabama 66-10 Chattanooga

For its part, Michigan are the leaders of the Big Ten Conference of the East with a perfect score of 13 wins and no losses. In their last game they defeated Iowa.

Latest results Michigan

Michigan 26-0 Iowa

Michigan 30-24 Ohio State

Michigan 31-24 Maryland

What time is the 2024 Rose Bowl?

The 110th edition of the Rose Bowl will take place this Monday, January 1, 2024 at exactly 4:00 p.m. (central Mexico time).

On which channel to watch Rose Bowl 2024?

The NCAAF semifinal match will be broadcast on the screens of ESPNas well as on the streaming platform Star+.

MINUTE BY MINUTE