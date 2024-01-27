Mick Harren breathes new life into unreleased songs by André Hazes

#Mick #Harren #breathes #life #unreleased #songs #André #Hazes

It is perhaps the dream of every folk singer: to breathe new life into an unreleased song by André Hazes. But for Mick Harren it has become reality, he received four unreleased songs from Joop Hazes that have been in his closet all this time. And the first can now be heard: “This is of course something very unique.”

”My golden boy, awake all night. It’s my comrade from early in the evening until late at night!”, it echoes through Café Eddy Bar, where the new video clip was also recorded. One thing is certain: if Hazes had released the song at the time, it would simply have been a has become a hit, Harren thinks.

But the record company saw no point in it and so the song, together with three others, ended up in the closet of brother Joop for almost forty years, who has now gifted them to singer and family friend Mick Harren. “He still got money from me,” Joop says, laughing.

In any case, it couldn’t have come at a better time for Mick. He has recently started a comeback and can make good use of the songs that have never been heard before: “For me this is of course gold.”

Just give me the Netherlands

And in March we can expect the second Hazes song from the folk singer: ‘Give me the Netherlands’. “It’s about give me sauerkraut with bacon. Because you don’t have that abroad and leave Italy and Spain alone,” says Harren.

Also Read:  She set out on Boden's fortress with matches - Arkitekten.se

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

More than 1,000 things are placed in the gift exchange cabinets during the holidays; what gifts do people get rid of the most?
More than 1,000 things are placed in the gift exchange cabinets during the holidays; what gifts do people get rid of the most?
Posted on
Mick Harren breathes new life into unreleased songs by André Hazes
Mick Harren breathes new life into unreleased songs by André Hazes
Posted on
The game between FC Basel and YB in the live ticker
The game between FC Basel and YB in the live ticker
Posted on
16 things you should know about “Long Covid” (Long Covid)
16 things you should know about “Long Covid” (Long Covid)
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News