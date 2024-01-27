Mick Harren breathes new life into unreleased songs by André Hazes

#Mick #Harren #breathes #life #unreleased #songs #André #Hazes

It is perhaps the dream of every folk singer: to breathe new life into an unreleased song by André Hazes. But for Mick Harren it has become reality, he received four unreleased songs from Joop Hazes that have been in his closet all this time. And the first can now be heard: “This is of course something very unique.”

”My golden boy, awake all night. It’s my comrade from early in the evening until late at night!”, it echoes through Café Eddy Bar, where the new video clip was also recorded. One thing is certain: if Hazes had released the song at the time, it would simply have been a has become a hit, Harren thinks.

But the record company saw no point in it and so the song, together with three others, ended up in the closet of brother Joop for almost forty years, who has now gifted them to singer and family friend Mick Harren. “He still got money from me,” Joop says, laughing.

In any case, it couldn’t have come at a better time for Mick. He has recently started a comeback and can make good use of the songs that have never been heard before: “For me this is of course gold.”

Just give me the Netherlands

And in March we can expect the second Hazes song from the folk singer: ‘Give me the Netherlands’. “It’s about give me sauerkraut with bacon. Because you don’t have that abroad and leave Italy and Spain alone,” says Harren.