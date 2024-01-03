Mickey Mouse copyright expires in US, Mickey horror film is released

#Mickey #Mouse #copyright #expires #Mickey #horror #film #released

AFPEA sketch of Mickey Mouse used for the cartoon “Steamboat Willie”

He doesn’t speak, has an indelible, joyless smile on his face, and a shrill sound coming from his throat. If you look at the features of the very first version of Mickey Mouse, it is not surprising that the cartoon character would play the leading role in a horror film.

The reason why it took so long is because copyright only expired on January 1 this year. Filmmakers cleverly respond to this.

The first versions of Mickey and Minnie Mouse made their appearance in the cartoon Steamboat Willie from 1928. This is seen as the film that launched Disney’s later success. A short fragment from that film is also used as an intro for other Disney films.

Watch Steamboat Willie below:

Under US copyright law, rights to characters can be retained for 95 years. Because of this, the characters belong in the short film Steamboat Willie from Monday January 1, 2024 to the public domain.

Other companies can now use Mickey and Minnie for free and without Disney’s permission. This can be done in all kinds of ways, in commercials, comics or films.

Masked killer

It is therefore not surprising that on January 1 a trailer for a film called Mickey’s Mouse Trap came out. Featuring a masked killer dressed as Mickey Mouse. According to the makers, it has become a ‘horror-comedy thriller’.

The Story: A young woman gets a surprise birthday party at an arcade. That party is quickly ruined when she and her friends encounter a knife-wielding killer in a Mickey costume.

“A place for fun, a place for friends, a place for hunting. The mouse is loose,” the trailer reads. “People shouldn’t take it too seriously. We’ve made a ridiculously fun film,” Simon Phillips told the BBC. He wrote the story for the film, produced it and he plays the man in the Mickey mask.

By the way, it is not the first time that a Disney character has been given a horror look. The same thing happened to Winnie the Pooh last year. The cute bear became the horror film Blood and Honey made. In that film, Pooh and Piglet go on a murder hunt.

That film became one of the worst reviewed films of last year. That does not stop the makers from making a second part, which should be released this year. A release date for Mickey’s Mouse Trap is not there yet, but it is expected that this will be sometime in March.

Disney has managed to renew the copyright on various characters several times over the years. The company’s efforts even led to the copyright renewal law being named the “Mickey Mouse Protection Act.”

Although the copyright for the first Mickey has expired, Mickey Mouse is still a registered trademark of Disney and a company mascot. More modern versions of Mickey are still under copyright.

AFPDifferent versions of Mickey Mouse, with the first version on the far left

Makers who want something with the Mickey out Steamboat Willie, are therefore very careful. This is reflected in statements by director Steven LaMorte, who wants to make his own Mickey horror film. He told trade magazine Variety that a legal team has been deployed to ensure that the law is not broken.

“This is our version of a public domain character,” he said. “It is an exciting story with warmth and humor, based on a character that everyone knows.”

By the way, there will be one in 2025 first person shootergame out in the style of Steamboat Willie. But its makers took no risks when naming it: the game is simply called Mouse.