Microsoft adds AI button to new Windows 11 keyboard

#Microsoft #adds #button #Windows #keyboard

At the press of the AI ​​button you will be taken to Copilot, Microsoft’s AI tool, the company announced today in a blog post. Copilot is largely powered by OpenAI technology. Microsoft has made major investments in that company.

Microsoft also added artificial intelligence to Microsoft 365 and the search engine Bing in the past year. With the AI ​​function Copilot, Microsoft wants to make it easier for users to perform searches, write texts and create images. According to Vice President Yusuf Mehdi, this makes the user experience easier and stronger.

From February

The new key is expected to be available from February on PCs and laptops with Windows 11.

Anyone who already uses the Windows 11 operating system can already use the AI ​​tool by typing the Windows key plus C. According to Microsoft, the introduction of its own button shows ‘the value the company attaches to this function, and the potential that AI has to engage users’.

One of OpenAI’s best-known products is ChatGPT-4. Copilot is also based on this.