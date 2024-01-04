Microsoft adds AI button to new Windows 11 keyboard

#Microsoft #adds #button #Windows #keyboard

At the press of the AI ​​button you will be taken to Copilot, Microsoft’s AI tool, the company announced today in a blog post. Copilot is largely powered by OpenAI technology. Microsoft has made major investments in that company.

Microsoft also added artificial intelligence to Microsoft 365 and the search engine Bing in the past year. With the AI ​​function Copilot, Microsoft wants to make it easier for users to perform searches, write texts and create images. According to Vice President Yusuf Mehdi, this makes the user experience easier and stronger.

From February

The new key is expected to be available from February on PCs and laptops with Windows 11.

Anyone who already uses the Windows 11 operating system can already use the AI ​​tool by typing the Windows key plus C. According to Microsoft, the introduction of its own button shows ‘the value the company attaches to this function, and the potential that AI has to engage users’.

One of OpenAI’s best-known products is ChatGPT-4. Copilot is also based on this.

Also Read:  Send the most original Christmas card! Conveniently and directly from your phone - SMARTmania.cz

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Politicians spread hatred against social services
Politicians spread hatred against social services
Posted on
Lukashenka wrote a law for himself, he receives almost unlimited power, privileges and benefits
Lukashenka wrote a law for himself, he receives almost unlimited power, privileges and benefits
Posted on
Goodbye free returns, on these sites it will no longer be possible to return items at no cost
Goodbye free returns, on these sites it will no longer be possible to return items at no cost
Posted on
Apple Watch saved lives again, helped in two dangerous car accidents – SMARTmania.cz
Apple Watch saved lives again, helped in two dangerous car accidents – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News