Microsoft adds the option to meet in 3D and VR in Teams – Computer – News

Microsoft has added 3D meetings to the business versions of Microsoft Teams. This function uses the developer platform Mesh and allows users to meet in a virtual 3D environment with or without a VR headset.

The ‘Immersive space’ function consists of a number of ready-made 3D environments, which companies can customize with, among other things, company logos. It is also possible to play videos on the digital screens. Each participant has their own avatar that can be placed in this space. The environment can also be used to play interactive games, writes The Verge. For example, it is possible to throw a virtual rice bag at colleagues, for example to indicate that it is their turn to talk.

Spatial audio is also used with different audio zones. Users who are further away cannot be understood. This makes it possible for different participants to have one-on-one conversations in the same digital space at the same time. The Mesh integration is only available in the Microsoft Teams desktop app and via the Meta Quest headsets. The feature has been added to all business subscriptions of the video calling software.

The Mesh developer platform runs on Unity and was first announced in 2021. This allows applications to be created where multiple people work together in the same digital environment. Last year, Microsoft announced that it wanted to integrate this platform into Teams. In addition to the existing 3D environments, users can also create environments with the Mesh toolkit for use in Teams meetings. This does not require users to code, Microsoft promises.