Microsoft announces a big change. Computers will have a different keyboard in 30 years

The computer keyboard is about to change after 30 long years. A brand new button will appear on it to make people’s lives easier. Conversely, another button disappears. Microsoft decided on the novelty due to the arrival of new technologies.

Artificial intelligence has recently experienced rapid development and is increasingly entering the lives of ordinary people. Even Microsoft is reacting to this situation, which even decided to change its keyboards after 30 years because of it.

A new button will appear on them that activates the Microsoft Copilot artificial intelligence. “We’re excited to take another major step forward and introduce the Copilot key on Windows 11 PCs. This new year, we’re starting a major shift toward a more personal and intelligent computing future where artificial intelligence is seamlessly built into Windows from the system to the hardware, ” said Microsoft on its website.

According to Microsoft, the new button will make it easier for people to work with their computer. According to him, 2024 will be the year of computers with artificial intelligence. The company describes the news as “the first significant change to the Windows PC keyboard in nearly three decades”.

​The new button replaces the Windows logo button at the bottom of the keyboard, which is next to the right Alt key on most keyboards. Until now, this button launched the “start” menu. It will now run the Microsoft Copilot assistant. The first keyboards with a new button should start appearing already this year. According to Microsoft, they could be available at the end of February.

