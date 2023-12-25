#Microsoft #bought #pumpkin #farm #middle #spent #billion #SMARTmania.cz

Microsoft went shopping in Wisconsin

He bought a pumpkin farm in the small town of Mount Pleasant

He wants to rebuild it into a data center

Some purchases make sense at first glance, others make you shake your head. This is not the case with acquisitions of large companies either. This time, the giant from Redmond went shopping, having bought a pumpkin farm in the American state of Wisconsin. A family from Wisconsin has agreed to sell 164 hectares of their land, which includes a local pumpkin farm, to Microsoft for a total of $76 million (about 1.7 billion crowns), the Milwaukee Business Journal reported. The land, which also includes the Land of the Giants pumpkin farm and a 3.5-hectare corn maze, is adjacent to another 260 hectares of land that Microsoft bought from the village of Mount Pleasant – for a total of $99.7 million (about 2.2 billion crowns).

A modern data center will grow in place of the pumpkin farm

No, Microsoft has not really gone into farming as it might seem at first glance. Microsoft’s ultimate goal is to build a data center in this area, in which it plans to invest more than 1 billion dollars (approx. 22 billion crowns). The price Microsoft paid is significantly higher than the real value of the land. The Creuziger family’s land was originally valued at $174,200 (approx. 3.8 million crowns) in 2023, but after adjustments were made, its value increased to $598,400 (approx. 13.3 million crowns), the assessor of the Mount Village told The Verge Pleasant Dan McHugh.

Overall, the sale is a happy ending for the municipality after several years of confusion and mixed signals from Foxconn. It has only been two years since Foxconn drastically reduced its promised investment of 10 billion dollars (approx. 223 billion crowns), which was supposed to include a modern manufacturing plant in Mount Pleasant. The Milwaukee Business Journal reported that Microsoft plans to initially hire 200 people at its Mount Pleasant data center and could add more than 460 jobs over time. But that will still be a fraction of the 13,000 jobs Foxconn originally promised the area in 2017.

