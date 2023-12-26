Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary – Deluxe Edition | Xbox & Windows 10

#Microsoft #Flight #Simulator #40th #Anniversary #Deluxe #Edition #Xbox #Windows

Microsoft Flight Simulator celebrates its 40th anniversary with exciting innovations

Forty years is a long time in the world of technology, but Microsoft Flight Simulator has managed to capture the hearts of flight simulation fans around the world for such a long time. With the upcoming release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition, a massive update is expected that includes helicopters, gliders and much more. The game not only celebrates its impressive story, but also brings long-awaited innovations and improvements.

Airplane lovers, take note!

They’re finally here – helicopters and gliders are coming back in the 40th anniversary edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator! These are the most requested improvements within the community and Microsoft has heard players’ requests. Gliders allow for another realistic flying experience, while helicopters offer a bit of flying fun.

Not only that: In addition to the gliders and helicopters, there is now also a lifelike airliner – the Airbus A-310. The company has worked to make almost every single button in the cockpit work as expected, making the experience even more realistic and complete for players.

The Heavens Are Calling: Classic and Historic Airplanes

To celebrate the rich history of aviation, Microsoft has integrated seven famous historic aircraft from the past into the 40th Anniversary Edition. Whether you’re an airplane enthusiast or a passionate gamer – there’s something for everyone in this edition!

Travel back in time with classic airports

The update also includes four classic airports, including the legendary Meigs Field in Chicago. This airport served as the classic launch airport for the Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise and is now back to celebrate nostalgia and tradition, as well as offering the beauty of aviation and a unique flying environment.

In summary, the 40th anniversary edition brings numerous innovations and improvements: 4 classic commercial airports, 10 glider airfields, 12 new aircraft, 14 helipads and 20 classic missions from the franchise’s past.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition brings the past and future of the aviation industry to life, offering players an unprecedented flight experience. The sky is calling and the game celebrates this milestone with the utmost affection for aviation history.

