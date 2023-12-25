Microsoft has updated the list of programs and functions that will disappear from Windows for good – Živě.cz

#Microsoft #updated #list #programs #functions #disappear #Windows #good #Živě.cz

Microsoft has published an updated list of programs and features in Windows that sooner or later will disappear from the operating system. They got a sticker deprecated – outdated.

The manufacturers are making it clear that they will no longer develop such a thing and it would be a stupid idea to build something new on top of it. That’s why it’s a word deprecated a nightmare for many developers.

List of features that have made it to the list in recent weeks

So what is bringing us to clinical death in Windows at the end of 2023? Let’s recall the pieces that appeared on the list only recently.

1. Older mode (already old) consoles

The newest addition to Redmond’s antique store is a legacy console mode. If you’ve never heard of him, that’s totally fine, because he’s had nothing to look at in Windows for quite a few years.

The old Command Prompt and its even older compatible mode for Mesozoic applications

To be clear, the text interface on modern Windows is called PowerShell, and it runs ideally in a modern Terminal application – it can be set as the default for all such operations. However, due to backward compatibility, prehistoric ones are also haunted in the system Command line (cmd.exe), which is primarily a humorous parody of itself.

On Windows 10+, by the end of 2023 PowerShell 7th generation should be commonplace in the Microsoft Terminal multi-terminal application

And yes, even this – outdated in itself – Command line has inside another older mode for launching text applications practically from the nineties. Microsoft keeps it there for reasons of backward compatibility, although it is almost the same as if Škoda Auto kept the technical team for the development and maintenance of the Škoda 120 L model even at the end of 2023.

2. WordPad

This fall, the basic word processor WordPad was also added to the list. Microsoft is no longer developing it and already announced in September that it will disappear from Windows in future versions.

I wrote this article on purpose in WordPad, which is missing only error correction for basic text creation

For many years, WordPad was rightly neglected as a program that could only work with RTF format and basic plain text (TXT), but then Redmond took it up a notch.

The simple word processor began to support both DOCX and ODT formats, got a user interface very similar to Word, and if it weren’t for the lack of error correction, many (including the author of the article) would actually be more than enough.

But Microsoft wants you to use Word for the web for basic writing, for example

This slight cannibalization was certainly one of the reasons why Microsoft ended its further development. The other one is the web version of Word, which does exactly what WordPad has done so far.

3. VBScript

Already in October, VBScript also made it to the list of obsolete technologies (finally). Yes, I know, many still love it and won’t let it go, but Microsoft couldn’t do more for world peace to drop it overnight.

A not very sophisticated program written in VBScript

VBS can partially replace, for example, relatively rich scripting in PowerShell, or something that is simple, it has been common on such Linux for a long time and it is called… Of course Python!

Microsoft is experimenting with Python in Excel, for example, so if it made an official system library for it to control and automate Windows, it would be a bomb.

VBS is so old and outdated that I had to ask ChatGPT for help. I haven’t programmed in Basic for a good twenty years

4. Voice recognition in Windows

Another recent defector is Windows’ voice recognition feature, which is being replaced by Voice Access. If you’re just shaking your head now, what’s the difference, you can actually stay with that twisting, because not one of these functions has ever been, is not, and most likely will not be available in the Czech localization of Windows.

Windows recognition in action

At the same time, Microsoft was one of the pioneers, and Windows could be controlled by voice (in English) years ago. The system has advanced a lot in this, especially after the arrival of Windows 8, which we tried in practice almost exactly ten years ago.

5. Microsoft Tips

The Microsoft Tips application will also disappear from Windows. I admit that I spent a good half hour looking for what it actually is, because I probably uninstalled it from the computer together with the other ballast that we cancel after the so-called clean Windows installation.

If you haven’t read a single Windows tip from Microsoft yet, do it quickly, because it will soon disappear from the face of the earth

The tips were supposed to explain to newbies what their operating system can do, but given that the vast majority of my friends can’t even clean up the Start menu, and to this day they still have similar advertising garbage in it caused by a clean installation, Redmond probably thought that that any tips are a lost battle in advance.

6. Record of progress

And finally, Steps Recorder, whose history goes back to Windows 7, ends in Windows. As the name suggests, the application is used to record events on the screen for the purpose of support. If you are hearing about its presence in the operating system for the first time, it is again just proof that it was really useless in Windows. Microsoft hasn’t been developing it for a few days now, so it too got the status deprecated.

Windows progress log. I started it for the first time in my life

During this year, a total of sixteen products were added to the list of obsolete features and technologies in Windows.

We wrote about some of the older ones during the year. Cortana, which will hopefully be partially replaced by AI Copilot, or support for the old encryption protocols TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 are worth mentioning.

