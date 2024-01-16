Microsoft introduces Copilot Pro subscription for $20 per month – Computer – News

#Microsoft #introduces #Copilot #Pro #subscription #month #Computer #News

Microsoft introduces Copilot Pro. The subscription costs $20 per month and gives users access to GPT 4 Turbo, DALL-E 3 and Microsoft Office integration. Microsoft is also planning a tool that can build a personalized GPT.

The American software company believes that Copilot Pro will be able to provide a unified AI experience across different internet devices. Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers will also be able to use the AI ​​tool in Microsoft Office apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and OneNote. For example, the tool can help you write essays, manage databases, create slideshows, generate emails, and organize notes.

According to Microsoft, subscribers will have access to the latest OpenAI language models that are commercially available. Today it is GPT-4 Turbo. Those subscribers will also be able to generate images via Dall-E 3 via Copilot Pro. The company provides 100 boosts per day. Thanks to boosts, users can generate images faster.

Microsoft also writes that a Copilot GPT Builder is on the way. Thanks to this tool, subscribers will be able to ‘build’ their personalized GPT focused on a single topic. It is not yet clear when Copilot GPT Builder will actually be available.

It is not yet clear whether Copilot Pro is officially available to European consumers. The regular AI tool, which has been added to Windows 11 for several months, is initially only offered to users from the US and some parts of Asia and South America. Microsoft indicated in September last year that European consumers could not use Copilot for the time being, because the company said it needed time to comply with the European Commission’s Digital Markets Act.

Update9:45 am: added additional information to the article about the availability of Copilot and Copilot Pro in Europe.

