Microsoft keyboards and mice rise from the ashes. But they will carry a different brand – SMARTmania.cz

Microsoft stopped producing its own computer accessories last year

This year, these products will return to the market unchanged, but with a different brand

The company Incase, which has obtained a license for the legendary keyboard and mouse, will take care of the production

Microsoft underwent a major restructuring last year, as a result of which it significantly reduced the ranks of its employees. The purge also affected the hardware division, which both canceled several upcoming products of the Surface family and also decided to stop producing separate computer accessories. Fortunately, fans of the brand will not lose their favorite keyboards, mice or webcams.

Microsoft accessories are making a comeback, but under a different brand

A year after the end of the production of computer accessories from Microsoft comes a surprising news – most of the previously canceled products will come back to life and will be sold. However, you won’t find them in stores with the Microsoft logo, but under the banner of the Incase brand, which has obtained a license from Microsoft for selected accessories.

Together with Incipio, Griffin and Survivor, Incase belongs to Onward Brands, which mainly produces small accessories for laptops, tablets and smartphones under their logos. The agreement between Incase and Microsoft applies to specific 23 products that previously carried the Microsoft logo, now we can find the Incase logo and the inscription designed by Microsoft on them.

Importantly, Incase will “inherit” from Microsoft not only product design, but also manufacturing components and the entire supply chain. Ultimately, the only visible change will be the logo on the specific product. Ownership of all product designs will remain with Microsoft, Incase will have to renew the license if interested.

And which products will Incase produce? The following keyboards, mice, webcams, headphones and speakers will rise from the ashes:

Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop

Sculpt Comfort Desktop

Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 AES

Wireless Desktop 850

Wireless Desktop 900

Wired Desktop 600

Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard

Ergonomic Keyboard

Wired Keyboard 600

Bluetooth Keyboard

Designer Compact Keyboard

Bluetooth Number Pad

Mobile Mouse 1850

Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse

Bluetooth Mouse

Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse

Modern Mobile Mouse

Modern Wireless Headset

Modern USB Headset

Modern USB-C Headset

Modern USB-C Speaker

Audio Dock

Modern Webcam

A brand new ergonomic keyboard will also go on sale, which Microsoft never produced – it was probably completed just before management decided to cancel the production of computer accessories.

And when will we see the revived accessories? At the moment, stocks with the original Microsoft logo can still be found on store shelves, but these sources are drying up very quickly. For this reason, Incase wants to restore relations with supply chains as quickly as possible in order to send the first products to the market in the second quarter of this year.

