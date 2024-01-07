Microsoft keyboards and mice rise from the ashes. But they will carry a different brand – SMARTmania.cz

#Microsoft #keyboards #mice #rise #ashes #carry #brand #SMARTmania.cz
- Microsoft stopped producing its own computer accessories last year
- This year, these products will return to the market unchanged, but with a different brand
- The company Incase, which has obtained a license for the legendary keyboard and mouse, will take care of the production
Microsoft underwent a major restructuring last year, as a result of which it significantly reduced the ranks of its employees. The purge also affected the hardware division, which both canceled several upcoming products of the Surface family and also decided to stop producing separate computer accessories. Fortunately, fans of the brand will not lose their favorite keyboards, mice or webcams.
Microsoft accessories are making a comeback, but under a different brand
A year after the end of the production of computer accessories from Microsoft comes a surprising news – most of the previously canceled products will come back to life and will be sold. However, you won’t find them in stores with the Microsoft logo, but under the banner of the Incase brand, which has obtained a license from Microsoft for selected accessories.
Together with Incipio, Griffin and Survivor, Incase belongs to Onward Brands, which mainly produces small accessories for laptops, tablets and smartphones under their logos. The agreement between Incase and Microsoft applies to specific 23 products that previously carried the Microsoft logo, now we can find the Incase logo and the inscription designed by Microsoft on them.
Importantly, Incase will “inherit” from Microsoft not only product design, but also manufacturing components and the entire supply chain. Ultimately, the only visible change will be the logo on the specific product. Ownership of all product designs will remain with Microsoft, Incase will have to renew the license if interested.
And which products will Incase produce? The following keyboards, mice, webcams, headphones and speakers will rise from the ashes:
- Sculpt Ergonomic Desktop
- Sculpt Comfort Desktop
- Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 AES
- Wireless Desktop 850
- Wireless Desktop 900
- Wired Desktop 600
- Sculpt Ergonomic Keyboard
- Ergonomic Keyboard
- Wired Keyboard 600
- Bluetooth Keyboard
- Designer Compact Keyboard
- Bluetooth Number Pad
- Mobile Mouse 1850
- Bluetooth Ergonomic Mouse
- Bluetooth Mouse
- Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse
- Modern Mobile Mouse
- Modern Wireless Headset
- Modern USB Headset
- Modern USB-C Headset
- Modern USB-C Speaker
- Audio Dock
- Modern Webcam
A brand new ergonomic keyboard will also go on sale, which Microsoft never produced – it was probably completed just before management decided to cancel the production of computer accessories.
And when will we see the revived accessories? At the moment, stocks with the original Microsoft logo can still be found on store shelves, but these sources are drying up very quickly. For this reason, Incase wants to restore relations with supply chains as quickly as possible in order to send the first products to the market in the second quarter of this year.
Author of the article
Jakub Karásek
A fan of mobile technology, convertibles and wireless charging, a fan of hard music and a lover of fast driving in go-karts, bikes and skis. Opponent of FUP, slow internet and overgrown smartphones.