Microsoft Lays Off 1,900 Employees in Game Business, Including Activision Blizzard

KOMPAS.com – Microsoft laid off employees from its divisions and subsidiaries that focus on the gaming business this week.

The division affected by layoffs, aka layoff, is Xbox Game Studios. Apart from that, Microsoft also laid off Activision Blizzard employees. In fact, the Activision Blizzard acquisition process was just completed in October 2023.

Microsoft also cut employees from a number of gaming companies that are part of the ZeniMax Media group.

According to an internal memo from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer obtained by technology media The Verge, as many as 1,900 employees were laid off this time. This number is around 8 percent of Microsoft’s total employees which reach 22,000 people.

It is not yet known which divisions or companies will be hit by the most layoffs. However, one of the studios that makes the popular Call of Duty war game series, Beenox, confirmed that “a few” of their employees were laid off.

Reportedly, a number of employees affected by Microsoft’s layoff in the games division have only just found out about this layoff information, and they have not been informed whether they were laid off or not.

Apart from employees, the President of Activision Blizzard, Mike Ybarra, a figure who has contributed to Microsoft for approximately 20 years, was also confirmed to be stepping down from his position.

Then, Microsoft also decided to cancel one of the survival genre games being developed by Activision Blizzard. The title of the game was not stated, but this game, which was not made, is reportedly the game that players have been waiting for.

It is not yet known why Microsoft laid off around 1,900 employees from this gaming business.

However, this seems to be done as an effort by Bill Gates’ startup company to restructure the business and gaming companies they oversee, so that they can run more “healthily” in the future.

Microsoft is known to oversee many gaming companies, of which there are three large groups that they currently own, namely Xbox Game Studios (The Coalition, Mojang, Obisidian, etc.), ZeniMax Media (Bethesda, Arkane, id Software, etc.), and Activision Blizzard ( Treyarch, Infinity Ward, Toys for Bob, etc.).

It was not stated which gaming company group received the largest portion of layoffs out of a total of 1,900 employees.

Layoffs in the gaming industry

Microsoft’s layoffs in the gaming business, which reached 1,900 employees, have certainly increased the number of gaming companies undertaking layoffs.

Last year, at least around 10,000 employees in the gaming industry were laid off.

Tens of thousands of employees come from several well-known gaming companies such as Bungie (PlayStation Studios), Coalition (Xbox Game Studios), Epic Games, BioWare Edmonton (Electronic Arts), Twitch (Amazon), Riot Games, Unity, and so on.

Then at the beginning of this year, a number of reports on the internet stated that around 5,000 game developers had lost their jobs.

Outside of games, Microsoft has actually carried out massive layoffs around the beginning of 2023.

At that time, they said they were laying off around 10,000 employees, and this would last until the end of 2023, as summarized by KompasTekno from The Verge, Sunday (28/1/2024).

It is not certain whether this wave of Microsoft layoffs will continue in the future or not. Let’s just wait.

