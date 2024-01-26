Microsoft Lays Off Thousands of Employees at Activision Blizzard and Xbox, US Workers Union Responds

#Microsoft #Lays #Thousands #Employees #Activision #Blizzard #Xbox #Workers #Union #Responds

JawaPos.com – One of the technology giants that introduced the Xbox gaming device, Microsoft, announced bad news.

They decided to lay off thousands of employees who worked in their gaming division, namely Activision Blizzard and Xbox.

Reporting from The Verge, this news was discovered from a memo shared by the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, on Thursday (25/1).

In the memo, Phil explained that at least 1900 workers would be affected by this decision.

This number is part of the total of 22 thousand workers who currently work under Microsoft Gaming, namely Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and ZeniMax.

The company promised to provide support for employees affected by the layoff decision by providing severance pay as determined by law.

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming said the reason for this decision was to align the company’s strategy and development in more profitable sectors.

“We will continue to set priorities and take advantage of opportunities for company development,” he wrote in the memo.

This decision also forced one of Activision Blizzard’s top officials, Mike Ybarra, to leave his position as President of Blizzard.

This news was conveyed by the President of the Game and Studio Content Development division, Matt Booty, in a separate memo.

“Mike and I have discussed his position at this company and after 20 years working for Microsoft, he has now decided to leave his position,” the memo said.

Apart from that, the Chief Designer and also one of the Co-Founder Blizzard’s Allen Adham is also confirmed to be leaving the company.

Matt also said that the company will appoint a new president for Blizzard as soon as next week.

Mike Ybarra, via his personal X account (@Qwik), expressed his thanks to the affected workers.