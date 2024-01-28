Microsoft Lays Off Thousands of Employees at Activision Blizzard & Xbox

#Microsoft #Lays #Thousands #Employees #Activision #Blizzard #Xbox

help – One of the technology giants that introduced the Xbox gaming device, Microsoft, announced bad news. They decided to lay off thousands of employees who worked in their gaming division, namely Activision Blizzard and Xbox.

Reporting from The Verge, This news was known from a memo shared by the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, on Thursday (25/1).

In the memo, Phil explained that at least 1,900 workers would be affected by this decision. This number is part of the total of 22 thousand workers who currently work under Microsoft Gaming, namely Xbox, Activision Blizzard, and ZeniMax.

The company promised to provide support for employees affected by the layoff decision by providing severance pay as determined by law.

The CEO of Microsoft Gaming said the reason for this decision was to align the company’s strategy and development in more profitable sectors. “We will continue to set priorities and take advantage of opportunities for company development,” he wrote in the memo.

This decision also forced one of Activision Blizzard’s top officials, Mike Ybarra, to leave his position as President of Blizzard. This news was conveyed by the President of the Game and Studio Content Development division, Matt Booty, in a separate memo.

“Mike and I have discussed his position at this company and after 20 years working for Microsoft, he has now decided to leave his position,” the memo said.

Apart from that, the Chief Designer and one of the Co-Founders of Blizzard, Allen Adham, is also confirmed to be leaving the company. Matt also said that the company will appoint a new president for Blizzard as soon as next week.

Mike Ybarra, via his personal X account (@Qwik), expressed his thanks to the affected workers. “I want to say a big thank you to the employees who have contributed to their team, Blizzard and the players,” he wrote on the X account.

The man also hopes that Blizzard will always prioritize every decision based on suggestions and discussions with gamers.

Meanwhile, one of the labor unions in the United States, namely the Communications Workers of America (CWA), gave an official statement regarding the decision taken by Microsoft. “Your position is not guaranteed even though you work for a company that is still making large profits,” they wrote.

Even though none of the members of the union were affected, CWA still sympathizes with their colleagues who were affected by this decision. One of the workers at ZeniMax and also a member of the union, Wayne Dayberry, said that currently the layoff decision has been issued. by companies is commonplace.

“Even companies that are making high profits make a lot of these decisions,” he said. “These decisions always have an impact on the people who have helped the company achieve what they want,” explained Wayne.

Sumber: JP Group