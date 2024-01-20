Microsoft on the attack by the Russian hacker group Midnight Blizzard. Part of the message was stolen

#Microsoft #attack #Russian #hacker #group #Midnight #Blizzard #Part #message #stolen

Microsoft announced that a Russian group of state-backed hackers broke into the company’s internal systems and stole some e-mails and documents from the accounts of top employees. The attack took place on January 12. The tech giant said there was no indication the group gained access to customer data or production systems.

Microsoft said Friday that a Russian group gained access to a “very small percentage” of company accounts, including some executives and employees involved in cybersecurity and legal matters. According to the American company, the Russian group Midnight Blizzard is responsible for the hack.

Microsoft about the hacker attack

The fact that hackers penetrated management’s e-mail accounts was discovered last week. It was emphasized that the attack was not the result of a vulnerability in products or services offered by Microsoft.

As we read, the hackers allegedly used a “password spray” attack. It involves using common passwords (e.g. 123456) to gain access to multiple linked company accounts. The attack was scheduled to begin in November 2023.

The company said there were no signs that the group gained access to customer data or production systems.

The first findings indicate that the hackers’ motive was to collect information about what the technology giant knew about the operations carried out by this group of hackers.

The Russian embassy in Washington and the Foreign Ministry did not respond to ‘ request for comment.

The Midnight Blizzard group is also known as APT29, Nobelium or Cozy Bear and is affiliated with Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), reported. The group had previously tried to break the computer systems of the US Department of State and US allies.

Also Read:  The markets today start again from 2 risks

Main image source: Shutterstock

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

VOLLEYBALL – DISAPPEARANCE – Maurille Rakotofahatelo is gone
VOLLEYBALL – DISAPPEARANCE – Maurille Rakotofahatelo is gone
Posted on
Index – Abroad – They would support Ukraine in a different way: Paris and Berlin are tense
Index – Abroad – They would support Ukraine in a different way: Paris and Berlin are tense
Posted on
Massive increase in imports threatens Portuguese cheeses – Agriculture and Fisheries
Massive increase in imports threatens Portuguese cheeses – Agriculture and Fisheries
Posted on
Alfa Romeo Alfetta GT was yet another direct hit by Giugiaro
Alfa Romeo Alfetta GT was yet another direct hit by Giugiaro
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News