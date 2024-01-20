Microsoft on the attack by the Russian hacker group Midnight Blizzard. Part of the message was stolen

#Microsoft #attack #Russian #hacker #group #Midnight #Blizzard #Part #message #stolen

Microsoft announced that a Russian group of state-backed hackers broke into the company’s internal systems and stole some e-mails and documents from the accounts of top employees. The attack took place on January 12. The tech giant said there was no indication the group gained access to customer data or production systems.

Microsoft said Friday that a Russian group gained access to a “very small percentage” of company accounts, including some executives and employees involved in cybersecurity and legal matters. According to the American company, the Russian group Midnight Blizzard is responsible for the hack.

Microsoft about the hacker attack

The fact that hackers penetrated management’s e-mail accounts was discovered last week. It was emphasized that the attack was not the result of a vulnerability in products or services offered by Microsoft.

As we read, the hackers allegedly used a “password spray” attack. It involves using common passwords (e.g. 123456) to gain access to multiple linked company accounts. The attack was scheduled to begin in November 2023.

The company said there were no signs that the group gained access to customer data or production systems.

The first findings indicate that the hackers’ motive was to collect information about what the technology giant knew about the operations carried out by this group of hackers.

The Russian embassy in Washington and the Foreign Ministry did not respond to ‘ request for comment.

The Midnight Blizzard group is also known as APT29, Nobelium or Cozy Bear and is affiliated with Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), reported. The group had previously tried to break the computer systems of the US Department of State and US allies.

