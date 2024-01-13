Microsoft overtakes Apple as the most valuable company on the last day of the week | Economy

#Microsoft #overtakes #Apple #valuable #company #day #week #Economy

Jan 12, 2024 at 10:52 PM Update: 2 hours ago

Microsoft overtook Apple on Friday as the most valuable stock exchange company in the world. That also happened briefly on Thursday, but on the last trading day of the week, Microsoft closed with a total value of 2,890 billion dollars (2,640 billion euros).

Microsoft closed on Wall Street on Friday 1 percent higher than at the start of the day. Apple closed 0.2 percent higher and remained at 2,870 billion dollars (about 2,620 billion euros). That is 20 billion euros less.

Microsoft also passed Apple on Thursday. Apple shares are off to a bad start this year. The tech group has already received several downgrades from analysts.

That fueled concerns that iPhone sales remain weak, especially in the Chinese market. In June, the American group was the first company to break the historic stock market value barrier of $3 trillion.

Microsoft has been doing relatively well lately. An expert from the firm Matrix Asset Advisors points out that Microsoft has a clear strategy in mind when it comes to artificial intelligence (AI). According to him, the company has also clearly indicated how it wants to grow further in the near future and how it plans to further improve its results.

