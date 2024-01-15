Microsoft promises fix for Windows 10 patch whose installation often fails – Computer – News

Microsoft is working on a fix for Windows 10 security update KB5034441. Due to a bug, many users’ recovery partitions are not large enough to install the update. Until then, users should expand the partition themselves as a workaround.

If users’ recovery partition is not large enough, they will see the error code 0x80070643 ERROR_INSTALL_FAILURE, Microsoft writes. The default Windows 10 recovery partition is around 500MB. While that should normally be enough to install a cumulative update, this time more was required. A reason for this is not known. According to Microsoft, only 250MB of free space on the recovery partition is required to install the update.

Initially, Microsoft did not indicate that there would be a fix for this problem, but only mentioned that users would have to manually expand the WinRE partition as a workaround. This is not without risk and may cause the PC to no longer boot at all. A little later, the company released two PowerShell scripts that can do this automatically, one for Windows 10 versions 2004 and later and one for versions 1909 and earlier.

Security update KB5034441 resolves the CVE-2024-20666 vulnerability that allows attackers to bypass BitLocker encryption on Windows 10 systems. This may allow them to access encrypted user data, although this requires physical access to the PC.

