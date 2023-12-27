Microsoft released the Copilot application for Android – SMARTmania.cz

#Microsoft #released #Copilot #application #Android #SMARTmania.cz

Microsoft has released the Copilot app for Android

The application can generate texts and images, as well as answer all kinds of questions

Copilot is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALL-E technologies

Using the service is completely free

This year in the technological world was marked by generative artificial intelligence. A big player in this area is Microsoft, which uses a close partnership with OpenAI and its ChatGPT (for text generation) and DALL-E (for image generation) technologies. Over the course of the year, the Redmonds deployed artificial intelligence in a wide range of their applications and services, first on computers, then on smartphones.

Android gets its Copilot

Until now, artificial intelligence from Microsoft was available on phones through the Bing and Edge applications, but since the people of Redmond covered all their AI initiative under the single name Copilot in the fall, there was a unification in this area as well. Microsoft quietly released the Copilot app for Android last week — surprisingly, it didn’t rename the Bing app, but instead created a brand new app.

Copilot for Android looks and works similar to Bing Chat before – it can answer all kinds of questions, as well as generate texts and images. The background service is powered by DALL-E 3 and ChatGPT-3 and GPT-4 technologies. While access to the latest language models from OpenAI normally requires a subscription, you can get it completely free as part of Microsoft Copilot.

Interestingly, Copilot has only been released for Android for now, we don’t have any information about the iOS version yet. But iPhone owners don’t have to worry, they can still use the Bing app with the same functionality.

