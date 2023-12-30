Microsoft releases Copilot app for iOS and iPadOS – Computer – News

Smart from Microsoft. In this way they have a new portal for AI interactions, and next year, if necessary, they can easily remove the GPTs from OpenAI (GPT-4) and use a different model. I’m just afraid that the interaction that Copilot on iOS can have with other OS components will remain minimal, and that until the introduction of Siri 2.0 (or Ajax) we will only be able to have ChatGPT-like interactions with Copilot.

If we have to compare Copilot with ChatGPT, Copilot is sometimes really disappointing to me, even if you use GPT-4. The filters on Microsoft Copilot are sometimes really overly fast at identifying prompts, the 30 response limit quickly feels old-fashioned, and it still often seems to get confused during longer conversations. The addition of web results also does not go beyond simple results with some summaries, and is more likely to cause confusion. Long way to go…

