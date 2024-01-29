Microsoft releases first preview of Windows Server 2025 – Computer – News

#Microsoft #releases #preview #Windows #Server #Computer #News

Almost 100%.

The codebase is practically identical and the major differences are, except for licenses, removed options (software) and added options (server software). Practical problems you may encounter can be traced back to deliberately disabled items (services such as WLAN AutoConfig service (required for WiFi) or Windows Image Acquisition (WIA, required for scanning)) or not installed components. Or software that checks whether it is running on a server, and turns itself off or limits functionality because the licensing model does not match.

Because these are things that can make you run into obstacles in practice, I would not necessarily recommend using a Windows Server installation as a daily workstation OS. In terms of hard compatibility (“does the software run at all from a technical perspective”), it generally does not cause any problems.

You also see Terminal Server (services) being used within companies to allow users to connect via RDP to a Windows Server system, which is designed as a desktop system from the user’s perspective. So think of Microsoft Office, a web browser, connection to a printer, etc. Nowadays you can also use Windows Enterprise multi-session for this. This is an adjustment to the licensing model and a minor technical adjustment, which makes it possible to be logged in with multiple users on Windows 10 and Windows 11 source & Info.

You could say

Windows 2000 = Windows 2000 ()

Windows XP = Server 2003 *

Windows Vista = Server 2008

Windows 7 = Server 2008R2

Windows 8 = Server 2012

Windows 8.1 = Server 2012R2

etc.

* Microsoft Windows XP Professional x64 Edition is even based on Windows Server 2003 and not on Windows XP. Also see .

