Microsoft says it is ready to release its Xbox licenses on other platforms

Newly the owner of Activision-Blizzard-King, Microsoft has detailed its future strategy in terms of game releases.

The big maneuvers begin for Microsoft. While the American company acquired Activision-Blizzard-King at the end of last year, we were waiting to see how it would develop its strategy in terms of publishing games, and if it would offer them on platforms other than Xbox and PC.

This is done, at least in part, by Satya Nadella, the boss of Microsoft, who answered a question about the future of its branch dedicated to video games, Xbox, during a meeting with the investors. For him, his company is now ready for the future, and in particular to “build great games and offer them to players on all platforms, such as Xbox and [autre] consoles, computers, and now even mobile and cloud gaming.”

Satya Nadella, however, refers to Activision-Blizzard-King, when he talks about the idea of ​​offering games on consoles competing with the Xbox, and at no time says that the practice will become generalized for all licenses owned by Microsoft. In fact, Activision’s biggest license, Call of Duty, must continue to be released on Playstation, just like Blizzard Entertainment games, such as Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, under the agreement with the English competition authorities and Americans to ratify the buyout.

Satya Nadella’s comments nevertheless come as the Xbox division is holding an event this Thursday, January 18 where several announcements are expected, including the presentation of Indiana Jones, in development at Bethesda.

Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, for his part, explained that the decision to make a game currently in development in his studios exclusive or not would be taken on a case-by-case basis. If Starfield has thus been made exclusive, nothing is less certain that this will be the case for other franchises to come in the coming months and years. Rumors announce the arrival of Sea of ​​Thieves, developed by Rare, on Playstation and Nintendo Switch, later this year.

