Microsoft Teams meetings appear in the Windows 11 Start Menu

Is a meeting about to start in a few minutes? Microsoft Teams will soon show meeting alerts in the Start menu, from which you can participate directly.

Microsoft is testing this feature in the Windows 11 Build available today. The function is useful for those who often use the new Windows 11 Start menu. Five minutes before the start of the meeting, a reminder will appear under Recommended. By simply clicking on the reminder, you can join the meeting without having to open Teams first.

Bron: Microsoft

The Teams reminders in the Start menu will initially only appear for Windows 11 Pro and Enterprise users who have a Microsoft Entra ID. Users of the Home version do not seem to have to expect this for the time being. The first major feature update of Windows 11 could come soon: the 24H1 update is planned for the spring, with a Moment 5 update possibly next month.

Photos on the PC

That update will bring many other novelties, which Microsoft is still fully testing. What is still included in the Windows 11 Build is the ability to immediately view, edit and/or share photos you take with your smartphone on your PC. A notification will then appear that a photo has been taken with your smartphone. Of course, this function only works if your smartphone and PC are connected to each other.

