Microsoft will lay off 1,900 employees after mega takeover of game maker | Economy

By our economics editors

Jan 25, 2024 at 5:32 pm

Microsoft will lay off almost 9 percent of the 22,000 employees of its gaming division. This happens a few months after the completion of the takeover of game company Activision Blizzard. The group paid 69 billion dollars (63.7 billion euros) for this.

The company is worth more than $3 trillion due to price increases on the stock market since this week. This makes Microsoft the second company to cross that line. Apple preceded the group.

Despite this success story, the gaming division is undergoing a reorganization. In an email to employees, division head Phil Spencer announces the round of layoffs. According to Spencer, the decision was made after overlap was identified. This overlap arose after the takeover of game company Activision Blizzard.

At the end of October 2023, Microsoft completed the acquisition of the company behind well-known games such as Call of Duty in World of Warcraft. Some of the layoffs are among employees of the acquired company. Activision Blizzard president Mike Ybarra will also be leaving.

In recent weeks, other tech and web companies have also announced layoffs. Riot Games, TikTok and eBay, among others, are cutting jobs. Many jobs will have disappeared in the tech sector by 2023.

