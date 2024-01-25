Microsoft will lay off nearly 2,000 employees. The changes will affect Xbox and Activision – SMARTmania.cz

#Microsoft #lay #employees #affect #Xbox #Activision #SMARTmania.cz

Microsoft to lay off 1,900 employees in connection with Activision Blizzard acquisition

At the same time, an unknown survival game developed by Blizzard was canceled

Although the Redmond giant Microsoft can boast the title of one of the most valuable companies in the world, now that it has crossed the 3 trillion dollar mark (approximately 68.39 trillion crowns), not all employees are happy about this fact. We are primarily talking about those who lost their jobs due to the restructuring in connection with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard. And there aren’t a lot of them – in total, Microsoft has laid off 1,900 employees from the Xbox and Activision Blizzard divisions.

In addition to the layoffs, an unannounced game was also canceled

This reduction represents roughly 8% of Microsoft’s gaming division’s total workforce of approximately 22,000 employees. The Verge obtained an internal circular from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer confirming the layoffs. “It’s been just over three months since the Activision, Blizzard and King teams joined Microsoft. In 2024, the leadership of Microsoft Gaming and Activision Blizzard committed to aligning the strategy and execution plan with a sustainable cost structure that supports our entire growing business. As part of this process, we have made the painful decision to reduce our workforce by approximately 1,900 positions out of a total of 22,000 people currently on our team,” it says in an internal report.

Along with the layoffs, Blizzard president Mike Ybarra also decided to leave. “As many of you know, Mike previously spent over 20 years at Microsoft. Now that he has completed the acquisition as president of Blizzard, he has decided to leave the company.” says an internal memo from Microsoft’s president of game content and studies, Matt Booty. However, the layoffs are already having an impact on game studios. In 2022, Blizzard announced that it was preparing a new survival title, which would be its first new game since the debut of Overwatch in 2016. However, due to layoffs, this title was officially canceled.

“As part of the announced layoffs, Blizzard is ending development on its survival game and moving some of the people who worked on it to one of several promising new projects Blizzard has in early development,” stated Booty. It is not clear what title it was specifically and whether the players have a reason to be sad. Hopefully, Blizzard’s obscure title will be the only casualty of the layoffs.

