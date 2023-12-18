Microsoft will not be left behind. We know when they will present the brand new Xbox – SMARTmania.cz

#Microsoft #left #present #brand #Xbox #SMARTmania.cz

Current speculation is that Microsoft will introduce a new Xbox console in 2026

It is supposed to be a full-fledged upgrade, the most powerful successor console

At the same time, rival Sony plans to launch the PlayStation 5 Pro as early as next year

The gaming hardware segment has been abuzz for the past few weeks with information about the Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony’s sub-generational update to the console, to be called the PlayStation 5 Pro. However, fans of the American Xbox console need not despair – the leak suggests that even Microsoft has many surprises up its sleeve.

The new Xbox is said to be near

Especially for next year. Meanwhile, according to information leaked due to the acquisition of the Activision Blizzard studio, Microsoft plans to announce a slightly modified version of the Xbox Series X console in 2024. There has been speculation about a certain smaller digital version since September, however, the manufacturer’s plans should have changed and Xbox would rather embark on a much larger project .

We have the PlayStation 5 Pro specs. The reveal date has also been missed

The ResetEra forum reveals this much juicier hypothesis. Microsoft is to introduce its new console, currently dubbed “Xbox-next”, by 2027. The information was also confirmed by a tipster with the nickname Kepler, who is very active on ResetEra and has already managed to predict several leaks of the competing console PlayStation 5.

Performance in 2026

Kepler to the whole situation expressed back in September, when he wrote on the X network for a post about a possible new console in 2027 that “Xbox-next is not so far away again”. Time passed and the leaks crystallized a bit. Journalist Jeff Grubb also commented on the speculation about the new Xbox in the Game Mess Decides web show:

“The person who has been successful in several PlayStation 5 leaks now claims that Microsoft is planning to launch a new Xbox console in 2026. […] The source also claims that whether it’s an upgraded ‘Xbox Pro’ or an all-new generation, the launch will happen sooner than expected.”

(Rumor) Xbox “Next” might be released in 2026 Jeff Grubb says that one of the leakers that leaked stuff from the PlayStation side is saying that Xbox “Next” will be released in 2026. No clue whether it’s an Xbox Series Pro or the next generation of Xbox. Jeff said he can… pic.twitter.com/gRrp2dH0wa — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) December 15, 2023

Grubb also confirmed that the smaller version of the Xbox Series X mentioned above will not arrive, instead a proper generational (or at least sub-generational) upgrade should arrive. The leak comes in direct confrontation with the fact that Sony PlayStation is planning to introduce an improved version of its console at the end of this year, with the almost confirmed name PlayStation 5 Pro.

