Microsoft will not be left behind. We know when they will present the brand new Xbox – SMARTmania.cz

#Microsoft #left #present #brand #Xbox #SMARTmania.cz

  • Current speculation is that Microsoft will introduce a new Xbox console in 2026
  • It is supposed to be a full-fledged upgrade, the most powerful successor console
  • At the same time, rival Sony plans to launch the PlayStation 5 Pro as early as next year

The gaming hardware segment has been abuzz for the past few weeks with information about the Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony’s sub-generational update to the console, to be called the PlayStation 5 Pro. However, fans of the American Xbox console need not despair – the leak suggests that even Microsoft has many surprises up its sleeve.

The new Xbox is said to be near

Especially for next year. Meanwhile, according to information leaked due to the acquisition of the Activision Blizzard studio, Microsoft plans to announce a slightly modified version of the Xbox Series X console in 2024. There has been speculation about a certain smaller digital version since September, however, the manufacturer’s plans should have changed and Xbox would rather embark on a much larger project .

Don’t overlook

We have the PlayStation 5 Pro specs. The reveal date has also been missed

The ResetEra forum reveals this much juicier hypothesis. Microsoft is to introduce its new console, currently dubbed “Xbox-next”, by 2027. The information was also confirmed by a tipster with the nickname Kepler, who is very active on ResetEra and has already managed to predict several leaks of the competing console PlayStation 5.

Performance in 2026

Kepler to the whole situation expressed back in September, when he wrote on the X network for a post about a possible new console in 2027 that “Xbox-next is not so far away again”. Time passed and the leaks crystallized a bit. Journalist Jeff Grubb also commented on the speculation about the new Xbox in the Game Mess Decides web show:

Also Read:  Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible

“The person who has been successful in several PlayStation 5 leaks now claims that Microsoft is planning to launch a new Xbox console in 2026. […] The source also claims that whether it’s an upgraded ‘Xbox Pro’ or an all-new generation, the launch will happen sooner than expected.”

Grubb also confirmed that the smaller version of the Xbox Series X mentioned above will not arrive, instead a proper generational (or at least sub-generational) upgrade should arrive. The leak comes in direct confrontation with the fact that Sony PlayStation is planning to introduce an improved version of its console at the end of this year, with the almost confirmed name PlayStation 5 Pro.

Author of the article

Jakub Fischer

Journalist, fan of modern technology, summer months and Asian food. I like Lynch movies, Pollock paintings, french house and Arsenal football club. In my spare time, I play PlayStation and go jogging.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Immigrate to the UK｜A family of five immigrated to the UK with a net worth of only $250,000. The Hong Kong mother looked for a job as soon as she saw the arrival: Make a fortune for the next generation – Qing Bao – Family – Hot Topics
Posted on
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
US Secretary of Defense travels to Israel today –
Posted on
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Gaza War Widens, Israel Immediately Bombards Lebanon
Posted on
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
GDDKiA will build and renovate these roads in Silesia in 2024. Multi-million investments with tunnels and bridges are impressive
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport thousand Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News