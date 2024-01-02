Microsoft’s Copilot app for iPhone and iPad is now available on the App Store.

Date: 02/01/2024

Anyone who wants to use technology or new AI tools, even though Apple currently doesn’t have its own AI. But you can download OpenAI from Microsoft as an iPhone version of the Copilot App. and iPad first

There will be tools that help with AI, such as OpenAI, using the GPT-4 model that supports clear, visual features. Text-to-image using DALL-E3 as well, which allows creating images. and easy AI visuals for free!

Even though it was released after ChatGPT, the iPhone app version that OpenAI released, Microsoft’s side is no less interesting. Because there are both AI tools used to ask and answer questions. and clear images from the printed text explaining to writing scripts or article-style content within seconds as well

Anyone interested in trying it out can download Microspft Copilot from the App Store. Download it here: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/microsoft-copilot/id6472538445?platform=ipad

