Middle-aged people with an irregular sleep rhythm put their health at risk

Regardless of how much time they spend sleeping, inconsistent sleep schedules affect blood sugar levels, triglycerides, and blood pressure.

27 Jan 2024. Updated at 11:37 a.m.

An irregular sleep rhythm, regardless of the amount of time spent sleeping, is associated with poorer cardiovascular health in middle-aged people, according to a joint study by the University of Oulu and the Deaconess Institute Foundation of Oulu (Finland). According to these results, published in the Journal of Activity, Sedentary and Sleep Behaviors, Inconsistent sleep schedules especially seem to increase waist circumference.

As reported by Europa Press, this is the first large-scale population-based study focused on middle-aged people that used an activity monitor to measure physical activity and sleep rate. According to the results, physical activity reduced the harmful association between an irregular sleep rhythm and risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, such as blood sugar levels, triglyceride levels or blood pressure.

Regardless of the amount of physical activity and time spent in bed, irregular sleep rhythm was associated with a larger waist circumference among study participants. “The association was statistically significant, although the differences in waist circumference between those who went to bed regularly and those who went to bed irregularly were not very large,” says the main researcher. Laura Naha.

The study used extensive research data collected from individuals born in 1966 in northern Finland. A total of almost 3,700 participants took part in the follow-up study at the age of 46 years. They filled out questionnaires about health and lifestyle and participated in a clinical examination in which body measurements, blood pressure, blood lipid values, and an oral glucose tolerance test were performed. Physical activity and sleep rate were measured with an activity tracker worn on their wrist.

On average, Middle-aged participants went to bed at 11:22 p.m., woke up at 7:17 a.m., and their average time in bed was 7 hours and 57 minutes. In half of the participants, the time they went to bed, the time they got up, and also the time spent in bed varied by at least one hour around the weekly average. «It is assumed that the average time spent in bed by middle-aged people allows for a sufficient and recommended duration of nighttime sleep, that is, 7 to 9 hours. However, it should be noted that a greater variation in sleep rhythm referred to a later average time of going to bed and waking up,” reflects Laura Nauha.

Previous population-based studies related to sleep rhythm and cardiovascular health have primarily focused on shift workers. However, factors other than work hours also influence sleep rhythm. «Since the functioning of a human being’s internal rhythm is physiologically based on cycles of approximately 24 hours, in addition to the amount of sleep and physical activity, attention must be paid to the regularity of the sleep rhythm from one day to the next. The individual’s circadian rhythm, the regularity of sleep rhythm and physical activity should be taken into account more in health advice than at present,” summarizes Nauha.