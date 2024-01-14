MiG-UTS – a new Russian training aircraft [KOMENTARZ]

#MiGUTS #Russian #training #aircraft #KOMENTARZ

A vision of MiG-UTS training aircraft



Photo Rostec/UAC

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Copy link

send email

A new training aircraft will be built in Russia, which will ultimately replace the Czechoslovak L-39 Albatros, informed the Russian Mikoyan Design Bureau, which belongs to the United Aviation Corporation (OAK), which brings together the country’s aviation industry. The new aircraft illustrates the dramatic situation in which the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation find themselves.

The information about the desire to create a new machine of this class may be surprising. The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) and the local aviation industry rely on the modern Yak-130 combat trainer aircraft, which is enjoying some success on the export market. This structure was initially created in cooperation with the Italian company Alenia Aermacchi. However, in 2000, the eastern and western branches of the project separated, which resulted in the creation of the Italian M-346 Master, which was also put into service in the Polish Air Force.

The disadvantage of the Yak-130 is the relatively high price and low level of production (about 120 machines have been put into service with the WKS so far) considering Moscow’s current needs, which are influenced by the war in Ukraine. Moreover, Yakovlev’s plane is an optimal machine for advanced training for selected pilots anointed for jet combat aviation. Cheaper, simpler platforms should be used at an earlier stage of an aviator’s education.

L-39 Albatros in Russian service



Fot. mil.ru

This is the case today, for example in Poland, where PZL-130 Orlik turboprops are used at the first level of training. Only in the final stage does the young fighter pilot switch to the M-346 Bielik. Also in Italy, Masters are at the end of the training process. In the earlier stages, the economical, single-engine M-345 jet is used.

Of course, the Russians have a plane for basic training. It is the Czechoslovak L-39 Albatros introduced in the 1970s. For its time, this machine was very successful. This design is still being developed in the Czech Republic. Today, its thoroughly rebuilt variant is offered by Aero Vodochody under the name L-39NG. Foreign modernizations of the Albatros are unavailable to Russians due to sanctions. Meanwhile, Russia’s L-39 fleet is shrinking. In the last two years, some of the airframes were transferred to Mali, where they serve as light battlefield support machines.

Vision of the MiG-UTS aircraft



Photo A grower

The machines that remained in Russia are getting older. Recently, many cars have run out of ejection seats. Despite this, Russian instructors and students are to use the Albatros on condition that they sign papers about the risks involved. Of course, this situation cannot last forever. About 180 L-39s remain in service, but the level of readiness for flights is getting lower. The Russians have long been aware of this problem, so they have been working for a long time to replace the Albatros with the Yak-152 aircraft with a piston engine. But apparently the program didn’t work out.

The solution is to be Mikojan’s new jet trainer aircraft with the working name MiG-UTS. According to the Russians, due to the high demand for military pilots, the new machine is to be built quickly. Basing the new design on the now forgotten MiG-AT project will help speed up the process. In the 1990s, this machine competed with the Yak-130 in the tender for a new Russian training aircraft. At that time, it looked much more conservative in terms of the shape of the airframe and wings. It lost to Yakovlev’s avant-garde design due to worse flight characteristics.

MiG-AT, on the basis of which MiG-UTS is to be created



Fot. Simm. Own work (CC BY-SA 2.5) Jak-130



Photo Mirosław Mróz/Defence24.pl

MiG-UTS is to use MiGa-AT solutions, including: when it comes to the arrangement of instruments in the cockpit and the basic elements of the aerodynamic system. However, it will not be a simple clone of the old design, because, unlike its predecessor, MiG-UTS is to be a single-engine, not two-engine machine, which will significantly translate into the unit price and the cost of an hour of flight. The Russians do not hide the fact that they want to create the most modest structure possible, so that it can be built quickly and in large numbers. Basically, structurally, it will be the equivalent of the refreshed Albatros, or, if you prefer, the equivalent of the Chinese K-8 Karakorum and the mentioned Italian M-345.

Taking into account technical progress, the plane will probably receive much more modern devices in the flight deck and will be digitized to some extent. The drive will be the Russian AI-222-25 engine, the same as the one used in the twin-engine Yak-130. So it will be a low-risk construction.

Time will tell how quickly the Russians will create and test the new design, and then implement it into mass production. Russian pilots are trained for five years. This is probably too long for the MiG-UTS to play a role in the ongoing war against Ukraine. However, perhaps this will translate into conflicts that may await us in the future…