Migbelys Castellanos joined the celebration of San Benito in his hometown Cabimas

CABIMAS.- The former Miss Venezuela 2013 and winner of Nuestra Belleza Latina 2018, Migbelys Castellanos, joined the celebration of San Benito in Cabimas where she is from.

He looked very happy on this holiday and shared with some people during the tour.

Likewise, a team from El Regional del Zulia approached the Cabimense.

In the midst of the crowd and hubbub, Migbelys dedicated a few words of gratitude to El Regional del Zulia, a pioneer of journalism on the Eastern Coast of Zulia.

“Thanks to El Regional del Zulia for following my career,” said the radiant Migbelys.

Although she did not offer details about the religious activity in honor of Saint Benedict, it was noted that the former miss enjoyed this massive event.

Raúl Arroyo Valera
Photo: Gayleidys Barrientos
The Zulia Regional

