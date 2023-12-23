Migrants and Roma, including from Romania, are moved from illegally occupied housing in Paris / Seine-Saint-Denis is the poorest department in France / The Olympic Village under construction is also located here

#Migrants #Roma #including #Romania #moved #illegally #occupied #housing #Paris #SeineSaintDenis #poorest #department #France #Olympic #Village #construction #located

Camelia Toldea, born in Romania, packed her bags and is ready for a quick evacuation from an abandoned building where she lives with dozens of other Roma. It is feared that the house, occupied illegally, will be the next in a series of evacuations that the authorities are proceeding with near the facilities that will host the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, reports , quoted by News.ro

Camelia Toldea, her husband and three children are among the thousands of immigrants, asylum seekers and Roma trapped in evictions in the northern Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, illustrating the city’s homeless problem ahead of the Olympics.

More than half of the structures built or renovated for the Summer Games starting in July are in Seine-Saint-Denis, including the Olympic Village under construction.

Stretching east of the Seine River and having a population of over 1.6 million people, Seine-Saint-Denis is the poorest department in France. With asylum seekers and Roma sheltering there, Seine-Saint-Denis has the highest number of illegally occupied dwellings and makeshift slums of any department in the country, according to a 2021 report by the housing authority.

At least 60 squatters in Seine-Saint-Denis were closed in 2023, according to a count based on administrative and court documents and interviews with more than 50 squatters, lawyers, prosecutors, social workers, activists and local politicians, in what lawyers and some officials said appeared to be a policy designed to spruce up the area for the sporting event.

The Seine-Saint-Denis branch of France’s interior ministry – known as the prefecture – told that the squat evictions were not related to the Olympics but followed normal legal procedures . These were accelerated by a new law passed in July, which also imposes heavy fines and prison terms for illegal occupation.

Last year, the prefecture stated, there were just under 80 closures of squats. ‘ count of 60 evictions this year is almost certainly an underestimate, lawyers said. The prefecture has failed to comply with a freedom of information order to provide data on squatter evictions from 2018 to 2023.

What happens to the evacuees?

The squat closures are pushing more vulnerable people into precarious housing after the government cut 1,000 places in social hotels used for emergency housing in the suburb, which is about 10 percent, Valerie Puvilland said in an interview. , operational director of Interlogement 93, the operator that manages emergency housing for the state in the Seine-Saint-Denis region.

counted at least 3,000 people affected by the squat closures. Some end up on the streets of Seine-Saint Denis and other Paris districts, while others have been sent to remote areas of France, lawyers and squatters said.

“The Olympics add extra pressure because there are fewer hotels renting out rooms for social events,” Lea Filoche, Paris’s deputy mayor in charge of housing, told , citing decisions by some hotels to prepare for an influx of visitors.

Of the 32 closed squats for which could locate an address, 13 were less than 2 km from a main Olympic venue in the 236 square km Seine-Saint-Denis region, according to ‘ estimates.

One of them, an old cement factory a stone’s throw from the athletes’ future village and housing about 400 migrants, mostly from Sudan and Chad, was closed by police in April, noted.

A 700-person Roma camp behind the North Paris Arena in Villepinte was also closed, two witnesses said.

From the squat to the street

The evictions have exacerbated the homeless situation, as evicted residents add to the already outsized demand for social and state-provided housing, Puvilland said.

Deputy Mayor Filoche says he has never seen so many people on the streets of Paris, especially children. “If their goal is to have a Games where we don’t see poverty anymore, then the plan to evict the squats is not a good plan – it’s stupid, they’re evicting people from squats and putting them in public space” , said Filoche, who called on the government to requisition empty buildings, including former hospitals and offices, to house the homeless.

Highlighting the situation, on December 13, Interlogement 93 declared that it no longer had places available for shelters, leaving 665 people who had called, including 54 pregnant women, on the street.

Interlogement 93 data show that the unsolved requests in some days of this month were almost double compared to last year. The emergency housing provider cited a number of overlapping issues, including a reduction in available places and the closure of squats.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo warned in November that the city would not be “prepared” to provide shelter for the homeless in time for the Olympics.

What do the Romanian Roma do in Paris?

The empty warehouse containing makeshift shelters made of boards and housing Toldea’s family, along with about 70 other Roma, is located on Ile Saint Denis, about 2 km from the future Athletes’ Village. The family was evicted from a previously occupied site in the area in May, and at the beginning of the year the police evicted them from a disused hotel they had occupied just days before. Now, Toldea fears she won’t be able to find another place to live in Seine-Saint-Denis after the city hall’s decision in November to close the illegally occupied place.

Victor Drot, an official from the Ile Saint Denis town hall, said the imminent evacuation was due to a fire at the warehouse. Citing long delays for social housing, Drot said “there is no solution in this city”.

Toldea applied for social housing two years ago. The average waiting time is eight years, Drot confirmed.

“We can’t go anywhere else. The children go to school here, we know the area,” said Toldea, 31, who sells bricks at the nearby Clignancourt flea market.

spoke to nineteen migrants evicted from four occupied homes near infrastructure related to the Olympics or urban development projects between April and August.

The prefecture allocated a stable home for two of them, but the others were abandoned and continued to sleep in vagrancy conditions or find space in other squats.

Interlogement 93 stated that, after evacuations, most of the housing offered by the Seine-Saint-Denis authorities only lasts a few days.

Out of the frying pan into the fire

Some of the nineteen moved to four other squats in the Paris region, all of which were subsequently evicted or served with an eviction notice. Many of them have been offered places in other parts of France, following a push by the national government this year to “unlock” the Paris region, which has the highest demand for emergency housing in the country.

Speaking about the plan in May, then-housing minister Olivier Klein said homeless people would be relocated to other regions and linked the initiative to the Olympics, saying hotels were terminating government contracts to accommodate tourists. for this event.

spoke to four people who accepted transfers to Bordeaux, Toulouse and Strasbourg following squatter evictions, but returned to Paris because of a lack of support or opportunities in the new locations, or because the offer of accommodation was terminated.

By mid-December, 3,329 people had been transferred from Paris to temporary housing lasting three weeks, according to Parisian authorities.

Another plan by the national government, for “Zero Crime” during the Olympics, included measures to abolish squatting, according to three local officials consulted by and a parliamentary report.

“People cannot see slums and barracks. With the Olympics, we are selling France’s image abroad,” said Sebastien Piffeteau, a prosecutor briefed on the plan, who coordinates Olympic-related cases in the common law division of the Court of Bobigny, which covers Seine-Saint – Denis.

The Interior Ministry refused to provide with information about the plan, despite a freedom of information request being granted in September.

The general outline of the plan can be found on the Paris police website, but few details have been made public.

A tradition from the 19th century

The abusive occupation of housing in the city can be traced back to the 19th century, when the radicalism of the working class took place in the Paris Commune. In recent years, migrants have also turned to disused buildings for shelter.

Supporters say illegal housing is often the only shelter option, while critics say it’s a dangerous nuisance.

This year’s evictions were fueled by the law passed in July, which criminalizes the occupation of industrial and commercial properties, as well as residential ones, Eric Mathais, the chief prosecutor of the Bobigny court, told .

In addition to evictions from squats, the data of the Parisian authorities show that they evacuated with a greater frequency the camps set up by homeless people in the city. Paris prefecture said 35 camps were demolished this year, up from 19 in 2022.

Although housing has been offered in some cases, Parisian authorities have noticed a “staggering” increase in the number of homeless people sleeping near City Hall, Deputy Mayor Filoche told . Services for the homeless — including food banks, showers, residential services, luggage storage — were “full to capacity,” she said.

Empty promises

Interlogement 93 was instructed this year by the prefecture to provide accommodation only to vulnerable people, including pregnant women, the disabled and victims of domestic violence, according to a letter seen by . Many times, they don’t even manage to do this because of the lack of available seats, Puvilland said.

Underinvestment by the state in social housing over the past decade has led to a reliance on hotels to house people, making the system particularly vulnerable, said Eric Constantin, director of the Paris chapter of the Abbe Pierre Foundation, which campaigns for safe housing.

“We are very scared. We know that, with the Olympic Games, there will be millions of people” who will look for hotel rooms, declared Constantin.

Exacerbating the situation for migrants, the French parliament passed a law on Monday that conditions access to housing benefits for non-EU citizens of 5 years of residence in France.

In the longer term, the public body responsible for the Olympic infrastructure, Solideo, says that the Athletes’ Village will be transformed into almost 3,000 homes, of which 17% are general social housing. Local groups say this is not enough and that the purchase prices are unaffordable for many in the area.

Abdallah Ali, a refugee from Sudan, and 27 other refugees and asylum seekers were among 400 people evacuated in April from the cement factory, located less than 500 meters from the Olympic Village near the Seine River . Ali and the others were taken in gray coaches to a hotel in a quiet suburb south of Paris. A week later, they were all told to leave without any explanation, he said, showing a text message informing him that his stay at the hotel was ending on May 4.

Ali has been sleeping on the streets since leaving the hotel, he said in September.

The hotel and the Seine-Saint-Denis prefecture did not respond to requests for comment or to confirm Ali’s case.

“It’s not fair to throw us out on the street like this. We work in France, we have more right to a place to live than the athletes who will come in 2024”, said Ali. A waste collector, his documents show he has been on a waiting list for social housing since 2018.

