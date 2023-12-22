Miguel Jiménez leaves Chivas due to Hierro’s decision

#Miguel #Jiménez #leaves #Chivas #due #Hierros #decision

Liga MX

The experienced goalkeeper will have a new destination for the following campaign, given what the coach has observed in these first days with the red and white team.

Miguel Jiménez leaves for the 2024 Clausura Tournament: He is not part of Fernando Gago's plans

What information came to light this Friday, December 22, in Chivas de Guadalajara, since it was announced that the leadership headed by Fernando Hierro has no interest in keeping Miguel Jiménez within the squad for the 2024 Clausura Tournament, so they will find an accommodation for him in another squad in the following days.

The Sacred Flock goalkeeper was Veljko Paunović’s trusted man throughout 2023 where he used him as a starter and when he wanted to change him for José Raúl Rangel, Tala was injured after a severe blow to the head and was only able to play two games as a starter. One was against Toluca against Atlas, but he was replaced by Wacho, who returned to the field to replace him.

However, it seems that Jiménez never convinced Fernando Hierro with his qualities because just the previous summer he hired Óscar Whalley to compete for a starting position due to his experience in Spanish soccer. but for some reason Paunovic never wanted to give him a chance and only played three friendly matches.

Unofficially it is known that the reason why the Serbian did not use Whalley It is because he never asked the board and Hierro’s imposition could have bothered him. Given this, he preferred to continue with Jiménez and debut Rangel in the First Division, rather than watch the Mexican with Spanish nationality in official competition.

Miguel Jiménez leaves Chivas in 2024

It was the TUDN reporter, Karina Herrera, who revealed that the Guadalajara board does not intend to continue with Wacho Jiménez for the next season, which is why they will seek accommodation for him in the winter market so that he has greater opportunities to play. Well, they will give Whalley a place to compete for ownership with Tala Rangel and have a closer look at the youth Eduardo García de Tapatío.

Jiménez leaves Chivas in 2024. Photo: Imago7/ Rafael Vadillo

“In Chivas they will look for a new team for Miguel Jiménez, the board intends for Óscar Whalley to be active with Fernando Gago since he practically did not play with Veljko Painović. It is worth mentioning that “Wacho” has 6 months left on his contract with the Club,” It was part of what the cited source published on his X account.

Whalley asked to leave Chivas before Paunovic left

The panorama changed radically for Óscar Whalley, since a few days ago he had asked the leadership to leave the Flock to seek regularity elsewhere. However, Hierro did not accept the proposal and now it makes complete sense because he surely already had this negotiation in mind. so that Fernando Gago decides who will be the new star goalkeeper for 2024.

