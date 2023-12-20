Miguel Layún applied that of Lionel Messi and posed with ALL his Liga MX TITLES with América (PHOTOS) – Fox Sports

Miguel Layún has already put an end to his career as a professional soccer player, but he did it in the best possible way by posing with the three Liga MX titles he won as a player for América, the team of his loves.

And the former Porto, Sevilla and Watford player shared a photograph on social networks in bed along with the trophies that accredit the Águilas as monarchs of the Clausura 2013, Apertura 2014 and Apertura 2023 tournaments.

“17 years and 8 months after having fulfilled the first great dream of a child who wanted to be a professional soccer player, a cycle closes by achieving the last great dream,” the now former soccer player wrote on his verified Instagram profile.

WHY DID MIGUEL LAYUN DECIDE TO RETIRE AS A PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALLER AFTER BEING A CHAMPION WITH AMERICA?

In a stream with his teammates Kevin Álvarez and Igor Lichnovsky, Miguel Layún revealed why he chose to retire even though at 35 years of age he can remain in the elite of Mexican soccer and contribute in search of a possible two-time championship for the Águilas.

“I have talked about it but not so openly. It has a lot to do with the simple fact that when I went to Europe for the second time after becoming champion in 2014, my dream was to return to America and be champion here and retire here, that was my dream,” he mentioned.

“The point is that if we look at the recent history of America, that was one of the big reasons why I decided to withdraw from this tournament… I see Sambu (Rubens Sambueza), who was a reference here in America , I see Aquivaldo (Mosquera), I see Paul Aguilar, who is one of the last great idols that Americanism has had… And to see them leaving, I greatly respect each person’s decisions, but I feel that, for example In my opinion Paul deserved to retire here,” he added.

“And in his case I would have preferred to retire than go to another team or stay six months without playing to see if an offer comes up that convinces me. I think that when there comes a point in your career that you have managed to fulfill all your dreams and you have only one left, you want to stay with that,” he concluded.

