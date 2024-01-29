Mihai Rotaru brought a new shareholder to Craiova University

#Mihai #Rotaru #brought #shareholder #Craiova #University

Mihai Rotaru has stated on several occasions that he wants to attract new investors to Craiova University, and he wants to remain a minority shareholder. ProSport announced that some Turkish businessmen expressed their desire to invest in Craiova University and purchased part of the club’s shares. However, the Turks did not want to get involved in making decisions vis a vis the team, even insisting that Mihai Rotaru should exclusively make decisions related to the management of the team and the club.

The procedure for attracting other shareholders is in full swing at Craiova University and also targets an investor from Bulgaria, who wants to get involved, negotiations being advanced in his case as well. Adrian Andrici is another shareholder of the club from Bănie, appearing in the organizational chart on the club’s website as the president of the Board of Directors.

Doctor Michael Schenker, minority shareholder at Craiova University

Another new shareholder of the Universitatea Craiova club is the primary oncologist Michael Schenker, who owns an oncology clinic in Bănie, respectively the Oncology Center “St. Nectarie”, the first private oncology hospital in Oltenia. Michael Schenker is a close friend of Mihai Rotaru, the two businessmen together with their families spending vacations together. Michael Schenker recently became a minority shareholder at Craiova University.

Other investors were also proposed to Mihai Rotaru, by the municipality of Craiova, with which the club is in partnership until 2032, and the option contained the transfer of the majority of the shares to a businessman from the area. However, Mihai Rotaru appreciated that this businessman cannot support the club at the level of the last years from a financial point of view and thus motivated his refusal to sell the shares.

Mihai Rotaru still has 65% of the shares of the University of Craiova

After attracting new investors, the budget of the club from Bănie remained one of the top, just like last year, around 12 million euros. Mihai Rotaru wants to hand over most of the shares gradually and to remain a minority shareholder. The businessman claims that he will no longer make the decisions at that moment, but a president elected by the AGM.

“We are on the right track in terms of attracting funding. We are doing well at the moment. I will always support the team, but in the minority. I want to get to ten percent. At that time, decisions will be made by the club president. The AGM has to control the club, I have no business at that point. Right now, I’m somewhere around 60%. The advantage is that we have expertise behind us. There were four years before the pandemic, when the University of Craiova was profitable. The pandemic has returned to us”said Mihai Rotaru, at Digi Sport Special.