Mihai Tudose, the first PSD leader to criticize Ciucă: It’s not from this movie / If the PNL does badly in the European Parliament elections, Mr. Ciucă will no longer be the president of the PNL

Former Prime Minister Mihai Tudose believes that PNL leader Nicolae Ciucă is not cut out for politics. “It’s not from this movie,” says the PSD MEP, who does not see Nicolae Ciucă as the PNL candidate in the presidential elections.

Mihai Tudose Photo: Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP / Profimedia

“If the PNL does badly in the European parliamentary elections, Mr. Ciucă will no longer be the president of the PNL, let’s be serious,” said Mihai Tudose in an interview with Prima News, reports News.ro.

We reproduce the dialogue with Mihai Tudose in full on this topic:

  • “Are you friends with Mr. Ciucă?
  • Mihai Tudose: No, I am not friends with Mr. Ciucă.
  • Don’t like his way of doing politics?
  • MT: No, he’s not for that, in my opinion.
  • I did not expect to hear such criticism from a PSD leader. It’s a big PSD-PNL fraternity.
  • MT: I understand. He is the leader of the party with which we are allies. I know that we have an alliance protocol with PNL.
  • Do you not see Mr. Ciucă as a politician?
  • MT: No.
  • Would he have been better off staying in the Army?
  • MT: I don’t know, it’s his job, I don’t give him life advice, he does what he wants.
  • Why don’t you think it’s good?
  • MT: Because it’s not from this movie. A life has done something else.
  • Do you not see him as a presidential candidate?
  • MT: No. If the PNL does badly in the European parliamentary elections, Mr. Ciucă will no longer be the president of the PNL, let’s be serious!”.
